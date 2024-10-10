Speaking to Deadline at the London Film Festival, Graham revealed that the upcoming Peaky Blinders feature would be his next project, adding that he's "looking forward to seeing the lads again" on Peaky Blinders.

While Graham didn't confirm what role he'll be playing, we can assume that he's on course to reprise his season 6 part as Hayden Stagg.

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment.

More like this

Paul Anderson and Stephen Graham in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

The upcoming Peaky Blinders film won't mark the only time that Graham and series creator Steven Knight will work together in the near future, with the pair collaborating on Disney Plus series A Thousand Blows.

Graham joins an already announced Peaky cast that consists of Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth, Saltburn's Barry Keoghan and Mission: Impossible favourite Rebecca Ferguson, who are all set to appear in as-yet unspecified roles.

Read more:

It was announced at the end of last month that the film is officially in production, with a first-look picture showing Murphy in his familiar get-up as Tommy Shelby.

On the start of production, Knight said: "I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Similarly, director Tom Harper said: "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

As of yet, we're none the wiser as to what the film will be about, but Knight had previously told us of his hopes that the film will be set during the Second World War.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.