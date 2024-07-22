Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters lead ambitious Netflix crime drama Adolescence
Each episode of the four-part drama will be filmed in one continuous shot.
New Netflix crime drama Adolescence, which comes from Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, has now announced its cast, with Graham starring alongside Top Boy's Ashley Walters and The Crown's Erin Doherty.
They will be joined in the four-part series by newcomer Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay (Doctor Who), Christine Tremarco (The Responder), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (Passenger) and newcomer Amélie Pease.
The official synopsis for the series has now also been released, and it reads as follows: "Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested and charged with the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.
"Stephen Graham will play Jamie’s father and 'appropriate adult', Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case."
Excitingly, the series sees Graham re-teaming with Boiling Point director Philip Barantini, with the series set to take on a similar format to that innovative kitchen drama film.
Each episode of the show will be filmed in one unflinching continuous shot, holding focus on the main characters and the drama as it unfolds in real time.
As well as directing Boiling Point, Baranti also directed two episodes of its follow-up series, as well as all episodes of ITV drama Malpractice.
Meanwhile, Graham is known for his roles in films and shows such as This is England, Peaky Blinders, The Walk-In, Time and The Irishman.
His co-writer on the series Thorne has been behind shows including His Dark Materials and Best Interests, while he has previously worked with Graham on multiple projects including Help and The Virtues.
Adolescence will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
