The official synopsis for the series has now also been released, and it reads as follows: "Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested and charged with the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.

"Stephen Graham will play Jamie’s father and 'appropriate adult', Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case."

Phillip Barantini, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham on the set of Adolescence Courtesy of Netflix/Ben Blackall

Excitingly, the series sees Graham re-teaming with Boiling Point director Philip Barantini, with the series set to take on a similar format to that innovative kitchen drama film.

Each episode of the show will be filmed in one unflinching continuous shot, holding focus on the main characters and the drama as it unfolds in real time.

As well as directing Boiling Point, Baranti also directed two episodes of its follow-up series, as well as all episodes of ITV drama Malpractice.

Meanwhile, Graham is known for his roles in films and shows such as This is England, Peaky Blinders, The Walk-In, Time and The Irishman.

His co-writer on the series Thorne has been behind shows including His Dark Materials and Best Interests, while he has previously worked with Graham on multiple projects including Help and The Virtues.

