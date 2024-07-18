But he did go on to say that "it's very difficult to know exactly what went on in that period" because many of the sources were "written later" and "generally biased".

"We all know how emperors, in particular, used propaganda to change their truth," he added. "So it's impossible to really know."

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson also discussed how Daniel Mannix's non-fiction book on which it's based used a "variety of historical facts" as a jumping off point to "make up stories".

More like this

"So that's what we're doing on the show," he continued. "Based on facts, we could assume something like this happened."

Cala (Sara Martins) and Kwame (Moe Hashim) in Those About to Die. Peacock

But as Moe Hashim notes, little is still known about certain figures who were living in Rome at that time.

"The series is just scratching the surface of what really happened," he explained. "My character is probably one of the ones that is more of a fictional type of thing because there's not a lot of story behind North Africans and North African gladiators, especially."

Those About to Die follows a cross-section of people living in Rome in 79 AD, including Jóhannesson and Hashim's gladiators Viggo and Kwame, and Rheon's crime lord Tenax.

Read more:

The rest of the cast incudes Anthony Hopkins, Death in Paradise's Sara Martins, Victoria's Tom Hughes and Spooks's Rupert Penry-Jones, among others.

"I know of no other period in history that has so many echoes and resonances with today's world," said writer Robert Rodat (Thor: The Dark World, The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan).

"Though set firmly in the past, the show is a lens through which we can look at today in terms of entertainment, violence, immigration, gender, poverty, ambition and wealth."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All ten episodes of Those About to Die are now available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try it for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.