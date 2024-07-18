Showing a different side to the sword-and-sandals epic, this loose adaptation of Daniel P Mannix’s same-named 1958 biography grounds much of its high drama amid the corruption of Ancient Rome’s betting industry (sports reportedly accounted for one-third of all expenditure at the time), and how it impacted everything from the freedom of slaves to the battle for the kingdom’s throne. While the perfunctory dialog is unlikely to give Aaron Sorkin any sleepless nights, it’s an interesting spin which sets the period piece apart from the similarly-themed Barbarians, Dominia and forthcoming Spartacus reboot.

Visibly relishing the opportunity to pick up where his Game of Thrones sadist Ramsay Bolton left off, Rheon provides the inroad to the seedy underworld, his kingpin running what’s essentially 79 AD’s answer to Paddy Power with an iron fist. Tenax wants more, though, namely his own horse racing faction which will bring him respect and a greater level of power within an elite that includes the city’s puppet master family the Flavians and politically ruthless husband-and-wife Marsus (Rupert Penry-Jones) and Antonia (Gabriella Pession).

At the other end of the societal spectrum, North African merchant Cala (Sara Martins-Court) is trying to rescue her three children away from the clutches of Rome’s slave trade. “Show them you can fight or die trying,” she implores slight yet highly resourceful son Kwame (Moe Hashim), a task easier said than done when his opponents include a seven-foot man mountain and a lion on the loose.

Kyshan Wilson as Aura and Sara Martins as Cala.

However, the most interesting story revolves around the show’s biggest casting coup, two-time Oscar-winning legend Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Although his screen time is limited, the Welshman still gets several grandstanding speeches to deliver as the ailing Emperor Vespasian attempting to restore order after the destructive exploits of predecessor Nero (“Soon I shall cross to the kingdom of darkness, but nothing is more important that protecting our beloved Rome”). And he naturally brings a sense of gravitas to the plotline in which vastly different sons Titus (Tom Hughes) and Domitian (Sex Education’s Jojo Macari very nearly stealing the show as the love-to-hate villain) vie to inherit his dynasty by any means necessary.

Premiering on Peacock in the States but Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Those About to Die still contains plenty of blood and guts. It certainly lives up to its title, and the copious amounts of claret that drips down its lengthy title sequence, with one poor commoner’s throat being slit within the opening 40 seconds.

The kill count soon racks up much higher, thanks to a peasant’s revolt over the lack of food and sabotaged chariot race whose loose limbs are guaranteed to leave squeamish viewers wincing.

There’s still plenty of gratuitous flesh-baring too (both male and female), with much of the walking and talking conducted within the men’s grandiose changing areas and the kind of wild orgies you’d expect during the height of Roman decadence. This sure isn’t a show fit for families wanting a Saturday night replacement for Gladiators.

As you’d expect from a filmmaker synonymous with high-concept blockbusters, the visuals are impressive, particularly the high-speed, horse-powered contests which thrusts audiences into the heart of the newly-built Coliseum. The obvious use of CGI, however, means it inevitably pales into comparison with practically-minded classics such as Ben-Hur, Spartacus and even the more contemporary Gladiator.

Those About to Die gets its own "Are You Not Entertained" moment during a climactic battle to the death, which exemplifies the gladiatorial arena’s lack of mercy. Viewers at home should be able answer in the affirmative too, with BAFTA-winning co-director Marco Kreuzpaintner (The Lazarus Project) ensuring the second half of the series maintains the same blend of high-octane bouts and Shakespearean soap opera as the first.

Subtle it isn’t. But for anyone counting down the days until the belated sequel to Ridley Scott’s epic hits our screens, this lavish alternate history lesson is a solid stopgap.

