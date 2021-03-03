Domina release date: Guide to Sky’s Ancient Rome drama series

Kasia Smutniak (Dolittle) plays Livia Drusilla, the real-life wife and advisor to the Roman emperor Augustus Caesar, in a brand new psychological drama set in Ancient Rome.

The Sky series, which charts Livia’s rise to power, is set to co-star Game of Thrones favourite Liam Cunningham as her on-screen father, alongside the likes of Isabella Rossellini.

Read on for everything you need to know about Domina.

Domina release date

Filming for Domina resumed in Rome, Italy, in July 2020 following delays due to the pandemic. We’ll keep you updated when an airdate is released.

Nils Hartmann, Director Original Production, Sky Italia, said at the time: “Domina is a landmark series for Sky Italia and Sky Studios, and so we are pleased to have restarted production at Cinecittà this week. Across Europe, Sky Studios has been back in production for two months now. During that time we have learned valuable lessons from our other productions to ensure we return to set in a COVID-safe way. These learnings include safe social distancing on set and pooling actors and crew in designated areas.”

Domina plot: What is the drama about?

Written by Simon Burke, the series is set in Ancient Rome and follows the initially naive Livia’s rise to power, as she becomes one of the most influential women in the ancient world, and wife and mother to emperors.

Kasia Smutniak, who plays Livia in the series, said of her character: “As a frontrunner in defending women’s rights, she was a tough woman who was both feared and cherished and was strong enough to seal the fate of the Roman Empire.”

The show’s title comes from the female version of ‘Dominus’, the Ancient Roman title for sovereignty (the word ‘dominate’ derives from it).

Domina cast: Who stars in the drama?

Kasia Smutniak (Dolittle) leads the cast as Livia Drusilla.

Liam Cunningham (Game Of Thrones) and Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) also co-star as Livia’s father (called Marcus Livius Drusus Claudianus) and as Balbina, respectively.

Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World), Matthew McNulty (Misfits), Colette Tchantcho (The Witcher), and Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger) round out the supporting cast.

Domina trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Sky’s Domina. We’ll keep this page updated with any news, clips, and trailers.

