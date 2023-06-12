The emotional series follows a husband and wife played by Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen, who have to make an unthinkable decision when the doctors treating their daughter Marnie, who has a life-threatening condition, believe it is in her best interests to let her die.

Jack Thorne, the writer behind His Dark Materials and Channel 4's Help, is back with a new four-part drama series called Best Interests .

The powerful drama also stars Alison Oliver, Niamh Moriarty and Noma Dumezweni, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Best Interests.

Best Interests cast: who stars in the BBC drama alongside Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Best Interests. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Sharon Horgan as Nicci

Michael Sheen as Andrew

Alison Oliver as Katie

Niamh Moriarty as Marnie

Noma Dumezweni as Samantha

Chizzy Akudolu as Mercy

Des McAleer as Eddie

Mat Fraser as Greg

Gary Beadle as Frank

Jack Morris as Tom

Pippa Haywood as Judge Spottiswood

Shane Zaza as Fred

Lucian Msamati as Derek

Lisa McGrillis as Brenda

Sharon Horgan plays Nicci

Sharon Horgan as Nicci in Best Interests. BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Nicci? Nicci is a stay-at-home mum to Katie and Marnie. Marnie was diagnosed at a young age with muscular dystrophy and Nicci gave up work to look after her. She is married to Andrew.

Where have I seen Sharon Horgan? Horgan is best-known for her roles in series such as Bad Sisters, This Way Up, Catastrophe and Psychobitches, while she has also had roles in films such as Game Night and Man Up.

Michael Sheen plays Andrew

Andrew (Michael Sheen) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Mark Johnson

Who is Andrew? Andrew is Nicci's husband and father to Katie and Marnie.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen? Sheen is best known for playing real-life figures, whether that's in ITV's Quiz (as Chris Tarrant), Frost/Nixon (as David Frost), The Queen (as Tony Blair) or Channel 4 series Vardy v Rooney. He's also starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, The Good Fight, Masters of Sex, The Sandman, Good Omens, Staged and Last Train to Christmas.

Alison Oliver plays Katie

Katie (Alison Oliver) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Mark Johnson

Who is Katie? Katie is Nicci and Andrew's daughter and sister to Marnie. Her sister often takes up a lot of the attention due to her life threatening condition.

Where have I seen Alison Oliver? Best Interests is Oliver's second on-screen credit, after she previously starred in Conversations with Friends.

Niamh Moriarty plays Marnie

Marnie (Niamh Moriarty) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Mark Johnson

Who is Marnie? Marnie is Nicci and Andrew's daughter, who at a young age was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

Where have I seen Niamh Moriarty? Best Interests is Moriarty's first TV credit, although she previously appeared on stage in Jack Thorne's version of A Christmas Carol.

Noma Dumezweni plays Samantha

Samantha (Noma Dumezweni) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Kevin Baker

Who is Samantha? Samantha is Marnie's paediatric consultant. She comes to believe that it is in Marnie's best interest to stop treatment.

Where have I seen Noma Dumezweni? Dumezweni has had roles in films such as The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins Returns, as well as in series such as The Watcher, Doctor Who, Casualty, Black Earth Rising, The Undoing and Normal People.

Chizzy Akudolu plays Mercy

Chizzy Akudolu Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Mercy? Mercy is one of the paediatric doctors who works with Marnie.

Where have I seen Chizzy Akudolu? Akudolu has previously appeared in series such as Man Vs Bee, Dead Set and Silent Witness, while she is best known for her role as Mo in Holby City.

Des McAleer plays Eddie

Eddie (Des McAleer) in Best Interests. BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Eddie? Eddie is Nicci's father.

Where have I seen Des McAleer? McAleer has appeared in series such as Hope Street, Silent Witness and The Crown, and in films including My Week with Marilyn.

Mat Fraser plays Greg

Greg (Mat Fraser) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Greg? Greg is a lawyer with Children and Family legal services who is assigned to represent Marnie's best interests in the trial.

Where have I seen Mat Fraser? Fraser has had roles in series including His Dark Materials, Loudermilk, The Mandalorian and American Horror Story.

Pippa Haywood plays Judge Spottiswood

Pippa Haywood David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Judge Spottiswood? Judge Spottiswood is the judge presiding over Marnie's case.

Where have I seen Pippa Haywood? Haywood is perhaps best-known for her role in Green Wing, while she has also had major roles in series including Magpie Murders, Feel Good, Scott & Bailey, Mr Selfridge and Prisoners Wives.

Shane Zaza plays Fred

Fred (Shane Zaza) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Fred? Fred works with Every Christian Life, a group which approaches Nicci about fighting the doctors' decision to end Marnie's treatment.

Where have I seen Shane Zaza? Zaza is known for playing Shafiq in Happy Valley and for his roles in Everything I Know About Love, Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Lucian Msamati plays Derek

Derek (Lucian Msamati) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Derek? Derek is the lawyer representing the argument that Marnie's treatment should be continued, on behalf of Every Christian Life.

Where have I seen Lucian Msamati? Msamati is known for his roles in series including Gangs of London, Black Ops, His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Taboo, Game of Thrones, Luther and The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency, and in films including The Good Liar and See How They Run.

Lisa McGrillis plays Brenda

Brenda (Lisa McGrillis) in Best Interests BBC/Chapter One/Sam Taylor

Who is Brenda? Brenda is the outreach worker for Every Christian Life who first approaches Nicci regarding Marnie's case.

Where have I seen Lisa McGrillis? McGrillis is known for her roles in series including Somewhere Boy, Avoidance, Maternal, King Gary, Deadwater Fell, Mum, No Offence and Inspector George Gently, and in the film Last Night in Soho.

Best Interests premieres on BBC One on Monday 12th June at 9pm. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

