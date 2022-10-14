Good Omens actor Michael Sheen will play Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne, while BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell (This is England) takes on the role of Coleen Rooney.

Channel 4 has confirmed the cast for its two-part dramatisation of the 2022 High Court battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney - AKA the famous case of 'Wagatha Christie'.

Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones) will star opposite as fellow 'wag' Rebekah Vardy, and and Simon Coury (The Professor and the Madman) will play her barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC).

Wayne Rooney will be played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy is played by Márton Nagyszokolyai.

The two-part drama is set to explore the dramatic events that unfolded when Vardy sued Rooney for libel in June 2020, after Rooney alleged that Vardy's Instagram account had been the only one capable of leaking fake stories from Rooney's private social media to the tabloids.

Vardy strongly denied leaking fake stories to the media, but the judge ruled in Rooney's favour.

The High Court case took place earlier this year, with the drama showing how it had a huge impact on the lives of the two women and catapulted their legal teams into the spotlight.

Read on for more details about the two-parter below...

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama release date

There's no official air date for Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama just yet, but Channel 4 has confirmed that it will arrive later this year.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama plot

'Wagatha Christie' was coined and soon began trending on Twitter in 2019 when Coleen Rooney alleged on social media that Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account had been the only one capable of leaking stories that Coleen had faked on her private Instagram Story to the press.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney during 'Wagatha Christie" trial. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The two-part film recreates the highly-publicised High Court defamation case that followed, "a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press", Channel 4 said.

The series is created from real court transcripts, bringing viewers all of the unbelievable moments that kept the public and media gripped.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast

The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Michael Sheen as Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne and Chanel Cresswell as Coleen herself.

The current cast list is as follows:

Michael Sheen as David Sherborne

Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy

Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC)

Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney

Márton Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama: Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately there is no trailer for the series just yet, so we'll update the page as soon as one is released.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air on Channel 4 later this year. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.