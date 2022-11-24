The broadcaster has unveiled a series of teaser images from its upcoming drama based on the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ case, showing BAFTA winning This Is England star Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney and Game of Thrones star Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy as they gear up for their High Court showdown.

It’s...... the first look photos from Channel 4’s Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama .

In the images, we see both women at court, with Vardy taking to the stand to give evidence.

Good Omens’ Michael Sheen plays Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne, while Simon Coury takes on the role of Vardy’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC).

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy in Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama. Channel 4

The pictures also show actors Dion Lloyd and Márton Nagyszokolyai in character as Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy for the first time, as they accompany their wives in court.

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy and Márton Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy. Channel 4

The two-part drama is set to explore the dramatic events which unfolded after Rooney alleged that Vardy’s Instagram account had been the only account capable of leaking fake stories, which had been posted on Rooney’s private Instagram Story, to the press.

Vardy sued Rooney for libel in June 2020 and the pair eventually headed to the court in May 2022. Vardy strongly denied leaking fake stories, but the judge ruled in Rooney’s favour.

According to Channel 4, the show will explore how the case “had a huge impact on the lives of the two women and catapulted their legal teams into the spotlight”.

Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson QC and Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy Channel 4

It has been created from real court transcripts, and the broadcaster says it will “bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and the media gripped”.

It was written by Chris Atkins and directed by Oonagh Kearney, and is set to air on Channel 4 in December.

