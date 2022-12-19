The Channel 4 series will not only chronicle the talked-about 'Wagatha Christie' case, it will uncover some more scandals from the pair's past, as seen in an online exclusive clip provided to RadioTimes.com .

If there's one series that's set to bring the drama in a big way, it's the anticipated two-part Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama .

In the drama, the lead roles are played by BAFTA Award-winning star Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney, and Game of Thrones' Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy.

Also joining the cast is Michael Sheen, who will star as Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne. A libel lawyer to the stars, Sherborne has represented clients like Johnny Depp, Hugh Grant, Elton John and Harry Styles, to name a few.

In the exclusive RadioTimes.com clip, we see Sherborne (Sheen) question Vardy (Tena) over a former newspaper interview about Peter Andre.

It starts with Sherborne stating: "We're back in 2004 and you gave The News of the World this interview about having had sex with Peter Andre."

He reads from the interview: "Peter's shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes and then falls asleep. Peter was tiny, she sighs, the smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen. When he pulled down his pants, I couldn't believe it, it was like a miniature chipolata."

He looks up to Vardy, who is sitting on the witness stand, "Your words, Mrs Vardy?"

"Yes, my lady," she says. "Can I give you a bit of history on that one?" But is quickly shut down by the defence lawyer, who asks her: "Do you think it was respectful of Mr Andre to have told all this to Sun readers?"

She answers: "It is horrible and would I ever do something like that again? Not in a million years."

Watch the exclusive clip below.

The two-part drama will be landing on Channel 4 later this week and will explore the dramatic events that unfolded when Vardy sued Rooney for libel. As the well-known court battle was not allowed to be televised, this will mark the first time that many people are finding out details about the case for themselves through somewhere other than social media.

As well as dramatic scenes like the one above, viewers can also anticipate analysis from the media, social media and use of the real court transcripts verbatim.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air on Wednesday 21st December on Channel 4 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

