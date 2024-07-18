Elen Rhys and Julian Looman have returned to star in season 3 as British detective Miranda Blake and her laid-back German partner Max Winter, with the new episodes said to feature "high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders".

María Fernández Ache will also be returning as Chief Inés Villegas, who will be overseeing Max and Miranda, as they struggle through their personal tensions and odd-couple partnership.

You can watch the season 3 trailer right here now:

A host of guest stars have also been announced as appearing in the new season, including Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Philippe Brenninkmeyer (Mad Men), Francesc Corbera (Places We’ve Never Been), Charlie Higson (The Fast Show), Michael Jibson (Bodies), David Mora (Memento Mori), Elena Saurel (Buffering) and Leonor Watling (Cities).

Filming on the second season of The Mallorca Files was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only six of the planned 10 episodes being produced. It is expected that the remaining four will have been reworked for season 3.

The new season was once again shot on location in Mallorca, with filming taking place between March and July 2023.

The Mallorca Files isn't the first series to have started life on one broadcaster before moving to another, or to a streamer - shows such as Lucifer, Community and Arrested Development have all made similar transitions.

The Mallorca Files season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 8th August 2024 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.