While not much is known about who else will star in the series, an insight has been given into Hamm's character and what viewers can expect from the show.

The actor will star as Coop, "a recently divorced hedge fund manager, who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his Tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family's life style afloat."

The petty crimes he takes on will "reinvigorate" Hamm's character "until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time."

Screenwriter and novelist Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) will also executive produce the series along with Connie Travel (Confess Fletch).

Hamm is showing no signs of slowing down as he's currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and FX's new season of Fargo as well as his upcoming animated series Grimsburg.

Hamm joined The Morning show in season 3, as arrogant corporate titan Paul Marks.

Describing Hamm's character, executive producer and director Mimi Leder told RadioTimes.com that he "comes in as the saviour".

She explained: "He comes in as the saviour, as this rich guy who’s going to change everything, and change UBA and come in as an accelerant.

"He comes in as this power figure and he's a very strong character, a strong, handsome man. He's this billionaire and innovative genius, but he's a lot more complicated than all of that. He changes how we look at UBA forever, how our characters look at UBA, and he forces people to come alive in a way."

