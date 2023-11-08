While the latest episodes went through peaks and troughs, offering up a slower pace to previous runs, season 3 delivered a finale that saw all UBA staff members work together to try and stop Paul’s (Jon Hamm) merger plans from going ahead.

As is the case with the drama, there were plenty of twists and turns in the final episode, which also delivered some stellar performances from lead actresses Jennifer Aniston as Alex and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley.

As well as working against the clock to stop Paul's suspicious dealings, the season closer also underlined the fact that Paul has been spying on Bradley, while Chip (Mark Duplass) had a nervous breakdown on live TV, and it ends with Bradley and her brother Hal (Joe Tippett) turning themselves into the FBI for her part in the 6th January Capitol attack.

So, it's safe to say things end on quite the cliffhanger, leading fans to wonder just if and when a season 4 could be coming to our screens. Read on for everything we know so far about The Morning Show season 4.

Will there be a The Morning Show season 4?

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Yes! It was confirmed that the hit Apple TV+ drama had been renewed for a fourth season back in April this year, before season 3 had even landed on our screens.

According to Deadline, Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts were set to be up at the end of season 3, but Apple have reportedly been in talks with the pair, who also serve as executive producers, and they are expected to sign on - but have to work out scheduling.

Deadline also reports that there's been rumblings of a potential season 5, too, but let's take things one season at a time for now.

It's no surprise that The Morning Show had such an early renewal, with the series being the second most watched Apple TV+ original after Ted Lasso.

As for when we can expect the fourth season to land on our screens, we may have a while to wait.

Of course, due to the ongoing actors' strikes in the US, production on the fourth season has likely been delayed.

Seeing as the third season's finale has just aired on the platform, we can expect more news about the upcoming fourth season to be coming in soon - but for now, there's been no reported release date.

Seeing as the previous seasons have usually aired two years apart in September, we could expect The Morning Show season 4 on our screens some time around September 2025 - but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

The Morning Show season 4 cast speculation

Jon Hamm as Paul and Jennifer Aniston as Alex in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

It's been reported that Witherspoon and Aniston are set to reprise their leading roles as Bradley and Alex, as well as continue to serve as executive producers on the show.

But in what capacity, we'll just have to wait and see – especially after the plot twist ending of season 3 puts Bradley's future in the balance.

Season 3 also welcomed in some new cast members like Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie.

But seeing as Paul's (Hamm) deal didn't go through and things ended between himself and Alex, we imagine that we may not be seeing Paul back in The Morning Show.

Seeing as this latest season brought in some new stories and characters, we can expect that some new cast members would join the fourth season, though.

The list of cast members we'd expect to return for season 4 are as follows.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Bel Powley as Claire Conway

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Tom Irwin as Fred Micklen

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Hasan Minhaj as Eric

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns

Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini

Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald

Natalie Morales as Kate Danton

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

What could The Morning Show season 4 be about?

Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass and Tig Notaro in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

There were many twists and turns in The Morning Show season 3 finale, but depending on when the new season picks up, we can expect things to follow on closely behind that dramatic ending.

Bradley and her brother Hal turned themselves into the FBI for their parts in the 6th January Capitol attack.

While Hal very well could be facing jail time, things remain unclear for Bradley. But what we do know, though, is that if she doesn't get sent to prison, her future in journalism is looking rather bleak after tampering with video footage to protect her brother.

Could this spell the end of her time at UBA? Maybe.

As for Alex, she managed to successfully derail Paul's plans of a hostile UBA takeover, instead opting for a merger with rival network NBN.

We're sure, then, that we'll be seeing more of NBN's own team in season 4 as Alex (and potentially Bradley) are forced to work with their rivals.

Because of Alex's double-crossing of Paul, we can expect that the pair won't be a feature in season 4, but maybe the tech titan will make an appearance – we'll have to wait and see.

What we do know is that The Morning Show delves into stories that reflect recent realities, including Covid-19, the attack at the Capitol and data breaches, so we can expect season 4 to explore more of the same topical issues.

Is there a trailer for The Morning Show season 4?

Slow down! As season 4 has yet to go into production, there's no trailer for the upcoming season. We do have the trailer for season 3, though, which you can watch below.

The Morning Show streams on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

