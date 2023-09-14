In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, executive producer and director Mimi Leder chatted about how the arrival of Hamm’s character Paul Marks affects the dynamics at UBA from the first episode of the new season.

"He comes in as the saviour, as this rich guy who’s going to change everything, and change UBA and come in as an accelerant," she explains.

"He comes in as this power figure and he’s a very strong character, a strong, handsome man. He’s this billionaire and innovative genius, but he’s a lot more complicated than all of that. He changes how we look at UBA forever, how our characters look at UBA, and he forces people to come alive in a way."

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show. Apple TV+

Leder also revealed that the producers only ever had one actor in mind for the role of Marks.

"It was Jon Hamm, Jon Hamm, Jon Hamm – get him in the room right now," she says.

Read more:

"He’s a great actor, Jen and Reece had a great time [acting with him], and Billy Crudup has this bromance that’s on camera with him. That evolved, they played so well off each other. It was really fun."

With such an impressive cast, Leder admits that one of the biggest challenges is finding the space to give every character a great storyline.

"I think we did a pretty good job of giving time and stories to all the characters this season," she says. "Jen’s character, Alex, is stepping into her power, Reese’s Bradley has an incredible dark secret that really challenges who she is as a journalist. And you have Chris, a former Olympic gold medallist, who’s only had the relationship between the clock and the finish line."

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leder promises we will see more of TMS producer Mia’s (Karen Pittman) personal and professional life, and there are also revelations to come about Stella (Greta Lee), UBA’s president of news.

"Stella has come into her own making decisions, and she’s starting to feel really comfortable in her power, but then she’s forced to face something from her past," Leder teases.

"I think a lot of the characters are constantly questioning themselves [this season]," she adds. "'Can I do the right thing? Will I do the right thing?' It’s all about the lies and truths we tell ourselves. The show is about our characters and their relationships – they’re all very flawed. They’re very rich, they’re very f**ed up. But isn’t everybody? That’s why I think the show is so entertaining, and it’s so relevant."

The Morning Show season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 13th September 2023, with season 1-2 available to stream on Apple TV+.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.