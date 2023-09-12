As a result, the final episodes see Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) and several other familiar faces enrol in the forward-thinking Cavendish Sixth Form College, which is quite a change of pace.

Far from the conservative regime of Haddon and her predecessor Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie), this is an institution which encourages open dialogue and for students to express themselves however they see fit.

But from Otis's perspective, there's one big problem – they already have a student therapist on campus, played by none other than Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham. Check out the Sex Education season 4 trailer now to find out what's in store:

Viewers are excited to see how Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) evolves in season 4, after the aspiring writer landed a US-based scholarship in season 3 that saw her part ways with love interest Otis.

The trailer opens with the two of them attempting some long-distance intimacy by sending nude photos, although Otis has some trouble deciding on his most flattering angle.

The teaser cheekily warns "get your tissues ready", alluding to an emotional end for a series that has never been afraid to tackle serious issues between its more light-hearted bedroom mishaps.

It was previously confirmed that this will be the final instalment in Sex Education, which has been one of Netflix's biggest hits of recent years and launched the careers of several rising stars.

Gatwa is departing the beloved role of Eric to begin a trailblazing stint as the Fifteenth Doctor on Doctor Who, having recently starred opposite Sex Ed alumni Mackey and Connor Swindells in this summer's mega-hit Barbie.

Sex Education season 4 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 21st September 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

