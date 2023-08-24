"I am offering you a lifeline, take the money," he tells Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) in one scene, while he later explains to Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) that "this is the chance to create something better, but you have to really have to want it".

Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) seems less convinced by Paul's credentials, while at one point Cory explains that "it's refreshing to get stabbed in the stomach instead of the back" – so it certainly looks like the takeover is not going to be plain sailing by any means.

The dramatic trailer also sees the UBA come under cyber attack, leading to some understandably stressful moments for the team.

Cory warns that the attack is "nuclear" and the staff are informed that "certain things may come to light" including "personal things that were never meant to be shared".

That certainly sets the stage for a season packed with all sorts of scandal – you can check out the trailer in full below.

A full synopsis for season 3 teases that "the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink".

It continues: "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

In addition to Aniston, Witherspoon, Crudup and Hamm, the star-studded season three ensemble cast also includes Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 13th September 2023, with season 1-2 available to stream on Apple TV+.

