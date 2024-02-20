Berlin season 2: Release date speculation and news on Money Heist spin-off

Set years before the events of Money Heist , the series introduced us to an all-new team of characters as they set their sights on securing priceless crown jewels from a Parisian auction house.

The heist goes on! Netflix has confirmed that its Spanish-language thriller Berlin will return for a second season, which is sure to see Pedro Alonso’s title character hatch yet another daring scheme.

Along the way, there were complicated romantic entanglements and exciting returns for detectives Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), who come close to trapping Berlin in a pre-Royal Mint encounter.

The stage was set for Berlin season 2 in the recent finale, which saw the genius robber express his intent to strike again – here’s what we know so far about the next set of episodes.

Berlin season 2 release date speculation

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Berlin season 2 does not yet have a release date, but it currently seems that fans will have a long wait ahead of them.

Two months on from the series launch, Netflix announced that the crime comedy-thriller had been renewed, but added that filming would not commence until 2025.

Assuming it will take several months to shoot the project, followed by extensive post-production, we predict that the earliest Berlin season 2 could arrive on our screens is late 2025.

It’s possible that Netflix could opt for another Christmas launch, as that proved a successful strategy last time, which would place Berlin on a biennial schedule similar to another ambitious December release: Alice in Borderland.

Berlin has already topped the Japanese fantasy drama in terms of viewership, currently sitting behind Squid Game, Money Heist, Lupin, Who Killed Sara? and All of Us Are Dead as the sixth biggest non-English language Netflix series of all time.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Berlin season 2 confirmed cast

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Pedro Alonso will be back to star in Berlin season 2, playing the title character, who became a breakout favourite of the original Money Heist series.

The streamer has also announced the return of his crew from the first outing, consisting of Michelle Jenner (Keila), Tristán Ulloa (Damián), Begoña Vargas (Cameron), Julio Peña Fernández (Roi) and Joel Sánchez (Bruce).

There’s no word yet on whether original stars Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will return to the Berlin cast as detectives Murillo and Sierra, who appeared determined for a rematch with Berlin at the end of season 1.

Likewise, it appears that Berlin’s lost love Camille, played by Samantha Siqueiros, may not feature going forward, with her personal storyline wrapped up neatly in that memorable closing sequence.

What could Berlin season 2 be about?

*Spoilers for Berlin season 1*

Tamara Arranz/Netflix

The first season of Berlin ended with the title character and his crew narrowly escaping France with an assortment of priceless crown jewels.

However, the excitement was short-lived for Berlin, who decided to give the majority of his share to cheated lover Camille, who was shocked to discover he had bugged her apartment and orchestrated their entire romance.

This is what compels him to start planning a new heist, first approaching his close friend Damián, who he reconciled with after a dramatic falling out over Berlin’s irresponsible behaviour.

With the entire crew confirmed to be returning for season 2, it’s likely we’ll see them take on another daring heist, while also seeing their personal relationships continue to deepen and evolve.

That could mean more romance for Roi and Cameron as well as Keila and Bruce, who emerged from the first set of episodes as two star-crossed couples.

Here’s hoping Berlin himself sticks to the mission this time…

Is there a trailer for Berlin season 2?

While not technically a trailer, as filming remains far from commencing, Netflix did share a short clip to its social media accounts to announce Berlin season 2. Watch below:

Level two, please. Berlin will be back for a second season! pic.twitter.com/bALwmKHTXU — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Once any more footage is released, we’ll update you here.

Berlin is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.