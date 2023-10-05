But will be be back for more? Read on for everything you need to know about Lupin part 4.

Has Lupin been renewed for part 4?

There's currently no word from Netflix on the future of the show, but given its global popularity, we can't imagine it won't return – and we certainly hope it will following that ending (more on that later).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, co-creator and writer George Kay said: "These shows are designed on purpose to run for a long time. And it's never about the stunts.

"The one tiny worry of running out of amazing places in Paris to steal from, that's not the issue. It's just making sure that you have those core central relationships to keep exploring.

"Will Assane reunite with Claire and Raul properly? Will he be able to navigate his personal life? Those relationships feel really strong, and so that can keep on going."

Kay added: "The only way we know for sure is when Netflix says keep going, but all of the architecture is there for that.

Both parts 1 and 2 aired in 2021, with part 3 landing on the streamer more than two years later in October this year – so it remains to be seen if 2024 will be Lupin-less, or if that lengthy hiatus was an anomaly, with part 4 landing in 2024.

Lupin part 4 potential cast: Who could return?

It's a given that Omar Sy will return as Assane Diop.

The rest of the cast includes:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, his ex-girlfriend and Raoul's mother

Etan Simon as Raoul, Assane and Claire's son

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane's closest friend

Soufiane Guerrab as detective Youssef Guedira

Shirine Boutella as lieutenant detective Sofia Belkacem

Etan Simon as Raoul, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire and Antoine Gouy as Benjamin. Netflix

We'd also expect young Assane and Claire to feature once again, played by Mamadou Haidara and Ludmilla Makowski respectively, as well as Fargass Assandé as Assane's late father Babakar.

We met Assane's mother Mariama for the first time in part 3, played in her older years by Naky Sy Savané and in 1998 by Seyna Kane, and we'd expect the character to play a role in part 4 also.

And in HUGE news, big bad Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) returned in the final moments of part 4 (more on that in a moment), which means he will undoubtedly return in the next chapter to wreak havoc once again.

Lupin part 4 plot: What could happen?

As part 3 drew to a close, Assane stayed true to his word and handed himself in to Guedira, who in turn ensured that his letter was delivered to Claire, Ben was released from prison, and his cell was stocked with Lupin books.

But there was one final twist in the tale.

A guard appeared and handed him an envelope from his "neighbour", which contained a photograph of Assane as a boy holding a copy of The Cagliastro's Revenge.

It was in that moment that he knew: Hubert Pellegrini, who framed his late father for stealing a diamond necklace that belonged to Marie Antoinette, had returned.

"It's a very open ending, and it's obviously left with lots to explore and lots of questions about who was behind what and how did this all happen," Kay told RadioTimes.com. "It's the equivalent of, 'What we've just been through for seven hours, is that really what just happened?' Which feels good.

"And it's quite a soft question, it's a bit of a haunting. You're like, 'Hang on a sec.' It's a great place to end the season."

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini in Lupin. Emmanuel Guimier / Netflix

Kay went on to say that Pellegrini will return if season 4 gets the nod, adding: "For me, there's no question that Pellegrini is behind something there. It would be wrong to suggest he is if he's not. Nothing happens by accident in Lupin.

"Assane Diop has lots of enemies but he's only got one arch enemy. And that [having him return] was building the legacy of that central antagonism that comes out of Hubert Pellegrini."

Kay didn't want to give anything away about what direction the story will go next, but the team "definitely know what's going on", with Kay adding: "We've got very strong instincts around what's really true. It's a bit irresponsible to pop those [big moments] in unless you've got a good plan. The thing about writing Lupin is you want to box yourself right into a corner, but you've got to have the escape route, otherwise it's completely haywire.

"We do know what we are not saying."

Lupin part 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

If the series is recommissioned, new footage could arrive sooner than you expect.

Netflix shared a teaser for part 3 in September last year, more than a year before the new episodes arrived.

As for the official trailer, that's likely to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

