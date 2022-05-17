The Mexican thriller series, called ¿Quién mató a Sara? in the original Spanish, follows Manolo Cardona as Álex, who was framed for the murder of his sister Sara. Now he's out of prison he's on the hunt for revenge, as he tries to uncover the mystery of what really happened.

Who Killed Sara? returns this week for its third and final season, and it seems we're finally going to get some answers to the titular mystery.

This season sees all the central cast return alongside brand-new character Reinaldo played by the one and only Jean Reno.

Exactly how Reno's part in the series will play out remains to be seen, but for now read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Who Killed Sara?.

Manolo Cardona plays Álex

Manolo Cardona as Álex in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is Álex? Álex is the older brother of Sara, who is trying to figure out who's responsible for her death. He was framed for the crime and spent 18 years in prison for it, and now he wants to exact revenge on the culprit while also clearing his name.

Where have I seen Manolo Cardona before? Cardona is a Colombian actor best known for his role as Eduardo Sandoval in Narcos and Teo Braga in Covert Affairs.

Carolina Miranda plays Elisa

Carolina Miranda as Elisa in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is Elisa? Elisa is the youngest of the Lazcano family, who is kept in the dark about their role in Sara's death. She tries to uncover the truth with Álex, and the two end up forming a connection.

Where have I seen Carolina Miranda before? Miranda is a Mexican actress best known for her roles in series such as Dani Who? and Lady of Steel.

Jean Reno plays Reinaldo

Jean Reno as Reinaldo in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is Reinaldo? Reinaldo is a new character this season, who is the father of recurring character Nicandro.

Where have I seen Jean Reno before? Reno is an acclaimed French actor known for appearing in Mission: Impossible, The Da Vinci Code, The Pink Panther and Léon: The Professional, for which he was nominated for a César Award for Best Actor.

Ximena Lamadrid plays Sara

Ximena Lamadird as Sara in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is Sara? The titular Sara is the younger sister of Álex who seemingly died after her parachute was tampered with. Álex is desperate to find out the truth of what happened to her, but the season 3 trailer suggests the mystery is more complex than he could have ever imagined.

Where have I seen Ximena Lamadird before? Lamadird is a Mexican actress who alongside playing Sara is known for her role as Mandy in Bill Murray film On the Rocks.

Alejandro Nones plays Rodolfo

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is Rodolfo? Rodolfo is the second-in-command of the Lazcano family, who was dating Sara when she seemingly died.

Where have I seen Alejandro Nones before? Nones is a Venezuelan actor known for appearing in Amar a muerte and La Piloto amongst other series.

Eugenio Siller plays José María

Eugenio Siller as Jose Maria in Who Killed Sara? Netflix

Who is José María? José María is the middle child in the Lazcano family who has a contentious relationship with his parents as they haven't accepted he is gay.

Where have I seen Eugenio Siller before? Siller is a Mexican actor who has appeared in series including ¿Quién es quién? and Reina de corazones.

Gines Garcia Millan plays César

Ginés García Millán as César in Who Killed Sara? Paulina Campos/Netflix

Who is César? César is the head of the Lazcano family and is a violent criminal. Where have I seen Ginés García Millán before? Millán is a Spanish actor who has appeared in series such as Herederos and La señora.

Claudia Ramírez plays Mariana