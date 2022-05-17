Meet the cast of Who Killed Sara?
The hit Mexican thriller series is coming to an end.
Who Killed Sara? returns this week for its third and final season, and it seems we're finally going to get some answers to the titular mystery.
The Mexican thriller series, called ¿Quién mató a Sara? in the original Spanish, follows Manolo Cardona as Álex, who was framed for the murder of his sister Sara. Now he's out of prison he's on the hunt for revenge, as he tries to uncover the mystery of what really happened.
This season sees all the central cast return alongside brand-new character Reinaldo played by the one and only Jean Reno.
Exactly how Reno's part in the series will play out remains to be seen, but for now read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Who Killed Sara?.
Manolo Cardona plays Álex
Who is Álex? Álex is the older brother of Sara, who is trying to figure out who's responsible for her death. He was framed for the crime and spent 18 years in prison for it, and now he wants to exact revenge on the culprit while also clearing his name.
Where have I seen Manolo Cardona before? Cardona is a Colombian actor best known for his role as Eduardo Sandoval in Narcos and Teo Braga in Covert Affairs.
Carolina Miranda plays Elisa
Who is Elisa? Elisa is the youngest of the Lazcano family, who is kept in the dark about their role in Sara's death. She tries to uncover the truth with Álex, and the two end up forming a connection.
Where have I seen Carolina Miranda before? Miranda is a Mexican actress best known for her roles in series such as Dani Who? and Lady of Steel.
Jean Reno plays Reinaldo
Who is Reinaldo? Reinaldo is a new character this season, who is the father of recurring character Nicandro.
Where have I seen Jean Reno before? Reno is an acclaimed French actor known for appearing in Mission: Impossible, The Da Vinci Code, The Pink Panther and Léon: The Professional, for which he was nominated for a César Award for Best Actor.
Ximena Lamadrid plays Sara
Who is Sara? The titular Sara is the younger sister of Álex who seemingly died after her parachute was tampered with. Álex is desperate to find out the truth of what happened to her, but the season 3 trailer suggests the mystery is more complex than he could have ever imagined.
Where have I seen Ximena Lamadird before? Lamadird is a Mexican actress who alongside playing Sara is known for her role as Mandy in Bill Murray film On the Rocks.
Alejandro Nones plays Rodolfo
Where have I seen Alejandro Nones before? Nones is a Venezuelan actor known for appearing in Amar a muerte and La Piloto amongst other series.
Eugenio Siller plays José María
Who is José María? José María is the middle child in the Lazcano family who has a contentious relationship with his parents as they haven't accepted he is gay.
Where have I seen Eugenio Siller before? Siller is a Mexican actor who has appeared in series including ¿Quién es quién? and Reina de corazones.
Gines Garcia Millan plays César
Who is César? César is the head of the Lazcano family and is a violent criminal.
Where have I seen Ginés García Millán before? Millán is a Spanish actor who has appeared in series such as Herederos and La señora.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Claudia Ramírez plays Mariana
Who is Mariana? Mariana is the matriarch of the Lazcano family who is married to César and the mother of Rodolfo, José María and Elisa.
Where have I seen Claudia Ramírez before? Ramírez is a Mexican actress who has appeared in series including Fuego ardiente and Sin tu mirada.
Season 3 of Who Killed Sara? will be available to stream on Netflix from 18th May 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1