While not giving too much away just yet, the image shows Murphy as the iconic Birmingham-based character in a blue coat and suit.

Alongside the announcement, we also have an image of Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight on the set of the new film.

The movie is once again being written by the show’s creator, Knight, who will also be producing the film with Patrick Holland, Murphy and Guy Heeley.

More like this

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight on the set of the Peaky Blinders film. Netflix

The film, which will be made in association with BBC Film, has more recently cast some very well-known names including Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth.

Now, with production getting started, we're only set to get further casting announcements in due course.

On the start of production, Steven Knight said: "I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."

Similarly, director Tom Harper said: "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

Read more:

While plot details about the upcoming film and its characters remain under wraps for now, Knight had previously revealed his hopes that the film will be set during the Second World War, claiming he always wanted the saga to end with the conflict.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Knight previously said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Knight also revealed that Polly Gray, who was played by the late Helen McCrory will, "remain a fundamental part of the movie".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In another exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Knight said that the Peaky Blinders movie will be "the same but different", adding that viewers should "expect the unexpected". So, will the war bring about a whole new level of Shelby carnage and heartache? We'll just have to wait and see.

As of now, it has not been revealed whether any of the familiar faces from the TV series cast will also be reprising their roles alongside Murphy, but the original cast included the likes of Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Finn Cole and more.

When the film was officially announced earlier this year, Oppenheimer star Murphy said it was "very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and [director] Tom Harper" and described it as "one for the fans".

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.