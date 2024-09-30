Speaking to BBC News, Cooper describes the new series as an "absolutely wonderful" adaptation.

She said: "How much of a say did I have? Not much" but admits that she suggested some changes to some of the early scenes of the series. "I did occasionally say, 'No, I don't think they should be jumping on each other quite so early in the story' and things like that," she said.

In terms of what's been changed from the novel, Cooper says that the series' first scene is actually of a "mile high" sex scene that "was not in the book", but she admits that the series does have a lot of sex.

She said: "It’s fun. It’s quite naughty too. There is a lot of sex. In one episode they have every member of the cast coupled and fornicating for the next 20 minutes and all of that."

Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara in Rivals. Disney Plus

As in the novel, much of the focus is on fictional character Rupert Campbell-Black, who will be played by Alex Hassell (His Dark Materials) in the series.

He will star alongside former Doctor Who star David Tennant as television executive Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner (Poldark) as TV presenter Declan O'Hara.

The trailer for the series was released just last week and teases plenty of scandal, rivalry and double-crossing to come as well, of course, plenty of racy scenes with the star-studded cast.

According to the official synopsis for the series, it is packed "full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit".

It continues: "Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

Series star David Tennant also recently teased what's to come in the eight-parter, saying that "it's quite racy" on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

The rest of the cast for the series includes plenty of familiar faces including Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Nafessa Williams (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners), Lisa McGrillis (Maternal), Luke Pasqualino (Skins), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) and Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon A Time).

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.