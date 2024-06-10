They will be the subjects of two of the episodes, while the other three will focus on poet and novelist Jackie Kay, playwright, screenwriter and author Hanif Kureishi and artist Alison Lapper.

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV said: "This country boasts some of the most super-charged creative minds anywhere in the world - our artists, writers, actors, comedians and poets are second to none. But we rarely get the chance to get up close to them and discover what fires their imaginations, and the forces that have shaped their extraordinary lives.

"In this fresh, contemporary series of unmediated interviews, we will get inside the creative minds of some of Britain's leading lights – prepare for a thought-provoking and often emotional ride."

More like this

Jackie Kay, Hanif Kureishi and Alison Lapper. Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Caravan Media for Sky UK Limited 2017

Connolly's film will see him reviewing his life on screen and will include personal archive with rarely seen performances. Meanwhile, Cooper's film will ask what her 50 years of work tells us about both herself and her world, as well as the British in general.

Kay's film will examine how she uses words and literature to capture and process her journey into powerful and emotive work, while Kureishi's film will reflect on his life and work with his characteristic honesty and wit.

Read more:

Finally, Lapper's film will explore her life through art and archive, in an emotionally intimate documentary shot while she was emerging from the most difficult period of her life after the loss of her son Parys.

Connolly received the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards, while an adaptation of Cooper's novel Rivals is currently in the works at Disney Plus.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In My Own Words will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.