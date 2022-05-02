This means that the award-winning comedian, actor, artist, writer, musician and presenter will have been recognised by the BAFTAs for four successive decades, having won the BAFTA Scotland Entertainment category in 1995 for Billy Connolly’s World Tour of Scotland, been presented with a BAFTA Special Award in 2002, and been given the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Television and Film in 2012.

This year's TV BAFTAs ceremony is mere days away, and it has now been announced that Sir Billy Connolly will receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the event.

The Fellowship is BAFTA's highest accolade, and is given in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games across their career. It has previously bestowed upon the likes of Sir Bruce Forsyth, Joanna Lumley, Sir David Attenborough and Dame Julie Walters.

Of receiving the Fellowship, Connolly said: "I am deeply honoured. Fifty films and… I can’t remember how many TV shows - as well as my stage comedy - added up to something that’s a joy to look back on. A lovely thing. I have no regrets at all. I had no idea the Fellowship existed, but I’m told it’s a big deal! It’s lovely to be recognised and to become a jolly good fellow."

Connolly is best known for his acclaimed and influential stand-up comedy. He recently stopped performing live due to a double diagnosis of cancer and Parkinson's Disease, but has continued to draw, write and make TV shows.

He now lives in the USA and is unable to attend the ceremony, so a recorded acceptance message will be played.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content at BAFTA, said: "We’re honoured to be awarding Sir Billy Connolly with the 2022 BAFTA Fellowship Award. He has made a remarkable contribution to our industry from his first appearance on Parkinson in 1975, through to becoming a national treasure on stage and screen, adored by fans around the world.

"BAFTA is looking forward to celebrating this award with Sir Billy in due course and thanking him again for his phenomenal career in television."

Leading the nominations at this year's BAFTA TV Awards are shows including It’s A Sin, We Are Lady Parts, Landscapers, Help and Time, and the winner will be announced this Sunday.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8 May, hosted by Richard Ayoade and broadcast at 6pm on BBC One. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

