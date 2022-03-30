The Channel 4 series , written and created by screenwriter Davies (Doctor Who, Queer as Folk,) followed a group of gay men and their friends during the UK’s HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s and early '90s.

It’s A Sin leads the nominations at the BAFTA TV Awards with 11 nods, including Best Miniseries, Leading Actor and Leading Actress, with recognitions for Russell T Davies, Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Landscapers, the Olivia Colman-fronted true-crime black comedy-drama also fared well with seven nominations across both TV and craft awards, including one for David Thewlis in the Leading Actor category.

Meanwhile, both Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer landed nominations for Channel 4 drama Help, which earned six in total.

Jimmy McGovern’s three-part prison drama Time and Nida Manzoor’s music comedy We Are Lady Parts both landed six nods too, while comedy-drama Sex Education earned five.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominations: Full list of talented nominees

David Thewlis in Landscapers

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Fearless: the Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes on the World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman's House of Games

Steph's Packed Lunch

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: the Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Jo Hartley and Gabrielle Creevy in In My Skin Clémentine Schneidermann

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre - Michael Mcintyre's the Wheel

Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats Sam Grace

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education

Aisling Bea - This Way Up

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Rose Matafeo - Starstruck

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal

Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Chris Jenks in Sex Education Netflix

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Leading Actor

David Thewlis - Landscapers

Hugh Quarshie - Stephen

Olly Alexander - It's A Sin

Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me

Sean Bean - Time

Stephen Graham - Help

Leading Actress

Denise Gough - Too Close

Emily Watson - Too Close

Jodie Comer - Help

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Lydia West - It's A Sin

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Joe Gilgun - Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Samson Kayo - Bloods

Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge

Tim Renkow - Jerk

Mini-Series

It's A Sin

Landscaper

Stephen

Time

Sean Bean in BBC One drama Time BBC/James Stack

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married at First Sight UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal S

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks Irl)

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President's War Room

Grenfell: the Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Jo Martin in Holby City

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports, Formula 1/sky Sports Formula 1

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin

David Carlyle - It's A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas - It's A Sin

Stephen Graham - Time

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson - Help

Céline Buckens - Showtrial

Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit of Love

Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before

Leah Harvey - Foundation

Tahirah Sharif - The Tower

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted for by the Public)

An Audience with Adele - Adele’s Surprised by the Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Ant and Dec Dig at Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties

It’s A Sin - Colin’s Devastating AIDS Diagnosis

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse

Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni’s Silent Dance to ‘Symphony’

