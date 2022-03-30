It's A Sin leads BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominations with 11 nods
The Olivia Colman-fronted miniseries Landscapers was close behind with seven nominations.
It’s A Sin leads the nominations at the BAFTA TV Awards with 11 nods, including Best Miniseries, Leading Actor and Leading Actress, with recognitions for Russell T Davies, Olly Alexander and Lydia West.
The Channel 4 series, written and created by screenwriter Davies (Doctor Who, Queer as Folk,) followed a group of gay men and their friends during the UK’s HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s and early '90s.
Landscapers, the Olivia Colman-fronted true-crime black comedy-drama also fared well with seven nominations across both TV and craft awards, including one for David Thewlis in the Leading Actor category.
Meanwhile, both Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer landed nominations for Channel 4 drama Help, which earned six in total.
Jimmy McGovern’s three-part prison drama Time and Nida Manzoor’s music comedy We Are Lady Parts both landed six nods too, while comedy-drama Sex Education earned five.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominations: Full list of talented nominees
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
- Race Around Britain
- The Ranganation
Current Affairs
- Fearless: the Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)
- Trump Takes on the World
Daytime
- The Chase
- Moneybags
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- Steph's Packed Lunch
Drama Series
- In My Skin
- Manhunt: the Night Stalker
- Unforgotten
- Vigil
Entertainment Performance
- Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice
- Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
- Michael Mcintyre - Michael Mcintyre's the Wheel
- Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Entertainment Programme
- An Audience with Adele
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Life & Rhymes
- Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Series
- The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
- 9/11: One Day in America
- Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
- Uprising
Features
- Big Zuu's Big Eats Sam Grace
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education
- Aisling Bea - This Way Up
- Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
- Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
- Rose Matafeo - Starstruck
- Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal
International
- Call My Agent!
- Lupin
- Mare of Easttown
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Underground Railroad
Leading Actor
- David Thewlis - Landscapers
- Hugh Quarshie - Stephen
- Olly Alexander - It's A Sin
- Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me
- Sean Bean - Time
- Stephen Graham - Help
Leading Actress
- Denise Gough - Too Close
- Emily Watson - Too Close
- Jodie Comer - Help
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
- Lydia West - It's A Sin
- Niamh Algar - Deceit
Live Event
- The Brit Awards 2021
- The Earthshot Prize 2021
- The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
- Springwatch 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
- Joe Gilgun - Brassic
- Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
- Samson Kayo - Bloods
- Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge
- Tim Renkow - Jerk
Mini-Series
- It's A Sin
- Landscaper
- Stephen
- Time
News Coverage
- Channel 4 News: Black to Front
- Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
- ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol
- Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Reality & Constructed Factual
- Gogglebox
- Married at First Sight UK
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- The Dog House
Scripted Comedy
- Alma's Not Normal S
- Motherland
- Stath Lets Flats
- We Are Lady Parts
Short Form Programme
- Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks Irl)
- Our Land
- People You May Know
- Please Help
Single Documentary
- 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
- Grenfell: the Untold Story
- My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan
- Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Single Drama
- Death of England: Face to Face
- Help
- I Am Victoria
- Together
Soap & Continuing Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Holby City
Specialist Factual
- Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
- Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
- The Missing Children
- Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain
Sport
- The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports, Formula 1/sky Sports Formula 1
- ITV Racing: The Grand National
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics
- UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
Supporting Actor
- Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin
- David Carlyle - It's A Sin
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth
- Omari Douglas - It's A Sin
- Stephen Graham - Time
Supporting Actress
- Cathy Tyson - Help
- Céline Buckens - Showtrial
- Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit of Love
- Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before
- Leah Harvey - Foundation
- Tahirah Sharif - The Tower
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted for by the Public)
- An Audience with Adele - Adele’s Surprised by the Teacher Who Changed Her Life
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Ant and Dec Dig at Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties
- It’s A Sin - Colin’s Devastating AIDS Diagnosis
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse
- Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light Game
- Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni’s Silent Dance to ‘Symphony’
Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1