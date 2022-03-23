The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022 will arrive on our screens this spring and see the best and brightest stars of the small screen turn out to celebrate the highs of television in the last year.

It's one of the most glamorous nights in the television calendar.

One of the key awards has to be the audience-voted Must-See Moment, which was last year won by Nigella Lawson's iconic pronunciation of microwave as 'meecro-wah-vey'.

So, who will take home those iconic masks this year?

Here is everything you need to know about the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 air date

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022 will take place and be televised on Sunday 8th May 2022.

The event will be live and in-person and held at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.

This follows the BAFTA Television Craft Awards which take place at The Brewery in East London on Sunday 24th April 2022.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2022

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on the day of the event.

The exact timings and broadcast details have yet to be confirmed beyond this.

We will be sure to update this section with further information close to transmission.

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 nominees for Must-See Moment

A moment featuring Callum Scott Howells as Colin in It's A Sin has been recognised Channel 4

On the 23rd March 2022, BAFTA confirmed the nominees for the Must-See Moment.

This is the only award voted for by the British public and is intended to show the diversity of British television.

The nominees are as follows.

Viewers can vote for their favourite moment at the link on the Virgin Media website where they will be automatically be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to the event.

Voting is now open and closes at 5pm on 19th April 2022.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2022 will take place on Sunday 8th May 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.