Russell T Davies: 'I always knew how It's A Sin would end'

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, after topping our TV 100 for 2021, Davies spoke about the ending of his five-part drama, which aired in January last year.

Russell T Davies has revealed that he knew what would happen at the end of It's A Sin before writing the Channel 4 drama, adding that from the moment he typed the first page of dialogue, he "knew that's where it was heading."

"I just always knew there would be a Jill and I always know it would simply end – I wasn't exactly sure what would happen in the story, but I knew whatever happened in the story would end with her going back on a ward to sit with a stranger," he said. "I thought that was the important thing. Not many friends, not many family – actually strangers are there."

He continued: "There were versions of that scene and then to flashback at the very end to see that gang at their happiest and their funniest, just laughing on a park bench like you do when you're young. They're just 22, 23 years old there. Those are the best times, those are really good times.

"So literally the moment I sat at this desk and typed page one, scene one, episode one – I knew that's where it was heading. It's the getting there that's hard work."

It's A Sin starred Olly Alexander as Ritchie, a young gay man in 1980's London living through the HIV/AIDS crisis in the UK.

The series won two BAFTA Cymru awards as well as a National Television Award for Best New Drama.

It's A Sin is available to stream on All4.