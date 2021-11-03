When is An Audience with Adele on ITV and can you get tickets?

Singing superstar Adele is set to offer a huge treat to her fans this month.

ITV has announced an event named An Audience with Adele, which is due to air on the channel and its on-demand service ITV Hub in the coming weeks.

The special concert follows the release of the singer’s much-anticipated studio album 30, which has already seen its lead single Easy on Me released last month.

Now Adele is set to charm an audience in person and ITV viewers at home with the special event on the channel later this month.

Speaking about the event, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV.

“Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

So, RadioTimes.com has assembled everything that fans can expect from An Audience with Adele.

When is An Audience with Adele on ITV?

An Audience with Adele airs on ITV and ITV Hub on 21st November.

This event will air just two days after the much-anticipated release of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30.

The concert will follow Adele’s two-hour special interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS in the United States on November 14.

Similarly to Oprah’s much-analysed interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March, Adele’s chat with Oprah will take place in Winfrey’s rose garden.

Can you get tickets for An Audience with Adele?

An Audience with Adele will be recorded at the London Palladium but fans will be unable to obtain tickets for the concert.

According to ITV, the audience will be populated by Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”.

So expect some big stars and famous faces to be filling up the seats of the Palladium for what is sure to be a hugely exciting event.

However, fans of the London-born singer will no doubt have been battling for tickets for her Hyde Park performances, so there are still chances to see Adele sing live.

Regardless, viewers of ITV will get a front-row seat to watch Adele perform.

What shall we expect from An Audience with Adele?

Given that the show An Audience with Adele comes so close to the release of her album 30, viewers can expect the singer to perform a few new tracks.

However, we doubt the Someone Like You singer will deny her fans some old favourites such as Hello, Rolling in the Deep, and Make You Feel My Love.

Finally, Adele is also known for her big personality and we are sure she will offer that in spades on the big night – including with some interactions with the celebrity audience members.

