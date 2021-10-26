Adele tickets 2022: How to get tickets for Adele’s stage return

Adele has been breaking records with her newly released single, Easy On Me. Now, the singer has announced a stage comeback of sorts and will be performing several live gigs in 2022. In this article, we’ll be telling you how and when to get tickets.

Advertisement

Easy On Me became the most played song in US radio history recently – as Variety reported – and had already set first-day streaming records on Spotify. The popular British performer now plans to capitalise on that momentum in 2022 by playing several live gigs after a long hiatus from the stage.

Adele’s fourth studio album – entitled ‘30’ – is also going to be released soon. The album drops on the 19th of November and already has fans excited. The album is available for pre-order now using the link below.

Bear in mind that there are currently only two scheduled dates, and demand will be high for tickets. Competition is bound to be fierce, so it will pay to be prepared ahead of time if you plan to buy tickets and attend.

No supporting acts have been confirmed at the time of writing, but – thanks to Adele’s star appeal – there are bound to be some fantastic acts on the bill.

Take a look at our complete guide below to boost your chances of picking up tickets to see Adele live. The singer will be performing old and new material as she makes a welcome return to the stage.

Adele 2022: Where will Adele be playing and when is the show?

Currently, Adele only has two live dates in the diary. Both will take place at Hyde Park, London.

The first performance is scheduled for Friday the 1st of July, with the second the night afterwards, Saturday the 2nd of July.

Both are guaranteed to be sell-out crowds, so make sure you’re ready and waiting when tickets go live. More on this below.

How to get tickets to Adele’s 2022 Hyde Park shows

An artist pre-sale runs from October 28-30. To be eligible for this pre-sale, fans have to register at Adele.com on the 26th of October, so only the most eagle-eyed fans will have got their foot in the ticketing door.

Then, for American Express customers, tickets go live at 10am on the 29th of October.

The general sale finally begins on the 30th of October, at 10am. Follow the links below to get your hands on some tickets!

How much do tickets cost to see Adele at BST Hyde Park 2022?

There’s no info on ticket pricing just yet. This will become available as the general sale draws closer. Check back using the link below and revisit this page, which will be updated with any extra ticketing information that’s needed as the general sale arrives.

Advertisement

If you’re looking forward to the show and want to listen to the new album beforehand, maybe you’re looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.