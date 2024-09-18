Original stars Jack O'Connell (Paddy Mayne), Connor Swindells (David Stirling), Sofia Boutella (Eve Mansour) and Dominic West (Dudley Clarke) can all be seen in the images.

There's also a first look at some newcomers for season 2, including Heartstopper's Jack Barton as SAS member John Tonkin (below).

Jack Barton as John Tonkin in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

Once again inspired by Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, season 2 picks up events in spring 1943, as Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling's capture.

More like this

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

The official synopsis teases: "They find that GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men.

"Can they prove that the SAS remain essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

The cast of SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

Among the other stars reprising their roles from last time are Theo Barklem-Biggs (Reg Seekings), Corin Silva (Jim Almonds), Jacob Ifan (Pat Riley), Jacob McCarthy (Johnny Cooper), Stuart Campbell (Bill Fraser) and Bobby Schofield (Dave Kershaw).

Sofia Boutella as Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

Meanwhile, new additions include Gwilym Lee (The Great), Con O’Neill (Happy Valley), Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom), Jack Barton (Heartstopper), Paolo De Vita (Anonymous), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Edward Bennett (Industry) and Matteo Franco.

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings and Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

A release date for the second run has not been revealed at this stage, but the BBC promises that it is coming "soon" – we'll be keeping our eye out for an official announcement in the not-so-distant future.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air on BBC One, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast. You can also order a past issue of Radio Times magazine.