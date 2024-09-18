Steven Knight's SAS Rogue Heroes unveils dramatic first look at season 2
The new run is coming soon to BBC One.
Steven Knight's hit World War II drama SAS Rogue Heroes is returning for its second run on BBC One soon – and fans have been given a glimpse of what to expect from the new season, thanks to the release of some dramatic first-look images.
Several stills have been released – including both individual and group shots – showing the regiment as they face their next battle on a whole new terrain, this time in mainland Europe.
Original stars Jack O'Connell (Paddy Mayne), Connor Swindells (David Stirling), Sofia Boutella (Eve Mansour) and Dominic West (Dudley Clarke) can all be seen in the images.
There's also a first look at some newcomers for season 2, including Heartstopper's Jack Barton as SAS member John Tonkin (below).
Once again inspired by Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, season 2 picks up events in spring 1943, as Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling's capture.
The official synopsis teases: "They find that GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men.
"Can they prove that the SAS remain essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"
Among the other stars reprising their roles from last time are Theo Barklem-Biggs (Reg Seekings), Corin Silva (Jim Almonds), Jacob Ifan (Pat Riley), Jacob McCarthy (Johnny Cooper), Stuart Campbell (Bill Fraser) and Bobby Schofield (Dave Kershaw).
Meanwhile, new additions include Gwilym Lee (The Great), Con O’Neill (Happy Valley), Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom), Jack Barton (Heartstopper), Paolo De Vita (Anonymous), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Edward Bennett (Industry) and Matteo Franco.
A release date for the second run has not been revealed at this stage, but the BBC promises that it is coming "soon" – we'll be keeping our eye out for an official announcement in the not-so-distant future.
SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air on BBC One, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.
