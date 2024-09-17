"Charlie, I'm really worried about you," Nick says at one point. "I've noticed you've been really stressed."

Meanwhile, fans can also get a first glimpse at new some of star-studded additions to the cast: including Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame) as Nick's aunt Diane, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Instagram-famous classicist Jack Maddox and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as Charlie's therapist Geoff.

The 3rd October release date was previously revealed in a short teaser clip back in May, which opened with Charlie practicing saying "I love you" to Nick in the mirror, and ended with him somewhat fumbling his lines – instead saying "never seen you in a vest before".

The synopsis for season 3 reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Kit Connor recently opened up about gradually taking "baby steps" towards filming intimate scenes, explaining in an interview with The Times that: "[In] season 1, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands... and now we’re doing the sex scenes."

Meanwhile, Joe Locke has also been on record about filming these intimate scenes alongside Connor, telling Variety that "the show is growing up" and "the second half of the season is about sex".

Earlier in the year, Corinna Brown, who plays Tara Jones in the hit Netflix teen drama, explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that season 3 explores some "subjects that are real, very real, and very hard".

She added: "And it sheds light on how friends, families [and] partners can help each other get through those."

Heartstopper season 3 will stream on Netflix from 3rd October 2024, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

