In the clip, Joe Locke's Charlie is seen practicing saying "I love you" to Nick in the mirror, when he is interrupted by his sister Tori (Jenny Walser), saying that she's "shocked" he hasn't said it already.

She tells him to tell Nick (Kit Connor) today, but when he arrives at the door, Charlie stumbles and simply finds himself saying that he's "never seen you in a vest before".

The clip is accompanied by an exclusive snippet from Billie Eilish's new song Birds of a Feather, which will be released on her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The new season will see most of the main cast returning, who will be joined by new stars including Hayley Atwell, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Bailey.

Tara Jones star Corinna Brown recently spoke with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards, and said that the new season "goes into some dark subjects, so subjects that are real, very real, and very hard".

She continued: "And it sheds light on how friends, families [and] partners can help each other get through those.

"So, I think... it's still Heartstopper, but yeah, it's touching on some other topics, which I think in the same breath will help everybody learn how to deal with things as well."

Heartstopper season 3 will stream on Netflix from 3rd October 2024, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.