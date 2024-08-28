Yes, that means sex.

Joe Locke, who has been playing Charlie since the series first aired in 2022, has opened up on filming the intimate scenes alongside fellow cast member Kit Connor.

"The show is growing up,” he told Variety. “The second half of the season is about sex.”

Locke went on to describe how this new dimension to Charlie and Nick's relationship translated off-screen, saying it felt "almost like being in season 1 again with the first-ever kissing scene. Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do".

But their relationship isn't the only plot point getting an important development.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3 Samuel Dore/Netflix

The series, which is adapted from Alice Oseman's comic, will also tackle some "dark issues". In Charlie's case, that means delving deeper into his eating disorder and mental health struggles.

"The not-fun content is almost the most fun stuff to do," he explained. "What I love about Alice’s writing is she can cover quite hard topics, but you always know that it’s going to be OK."

Fans will be eager to see how things play out for the teen. Ahead of the full season's release, Netflix confirmed the titles for its eight episodes on X (formerly Twitter): Love, Home, Talk, Journey, Winter, Body, Together and Apart.

For those who can't wait to see Locke on screen, the 20-year-old will also play the lead in Marvel's Agatha All Along, which is set to air in September, and in which he plays a character mysteriously referred to as 'Teen'.

Heartstopper season 3 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

