Given that Connor and co-star Locke were cast as teenagers when the show first premiered in 2022 (they’re both 20 now), the intimate scenes developed more slowly, but season 3 looks set to bring Charlie and Nick’s relationship to a whole new level.

"We’ve been taking baby steps," Connor said of the sex scenes in a new interview with The Times.

He added that they have worked with the same intimacy coordinator since the first season.

"Season 1, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands," Connor explained.

"And now we’re doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show."

He also said that production shot "the sex scenes for about seven hours".

Locke previously opened up about filming the intimate scenes alongside Connor.

"The show is growing up," he told Variety. "The second half of the season is about sex."

He added that this new dimension to Charlie and Nick’s relationship felt "almost like being in season 1 again with the first ever kissing scene".

"Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do."

It won’t be all fun and games, however, with the upcoming third season also set to tackle some "dark subjects".

Corinna Brown, who plays Tara Jones in the hit Netflix teen drama, recently explained that season 3 explores some "subjects that are real, very real, and very hard".

She continued during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises: "And it sheds light on how friends, families [and] partners can help each other get through those.

"So, I think... it's still Heartstopper, but yeah, it's touching on some other topics, which I think in the same breath will help everybody learn how to deal with things as well."

