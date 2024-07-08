At 3:30pm today (BST), Heartstopper fans will have to keep their eyes peeled on Instagram, where a series of clues will be given via a set of images posted across six different Netflix accounts.

But what will the clues lead to? Well, the clues will give fans different letters so they can spell out a password. Once armed with the password, fans can then go to Tudum.com at 4:30pm to enter the password and then see the images before anyone else.

Images will then be released far and wide at 5pm, but if you're keen to get your sneak peek before anyone else, it sounds like the social media treasure hunt could very well be a fun away to get your first look at Heartstopper season 3.

Alice Oseman on the set of Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

The release date for the new season was more recently revealed in a teaser, which featured a snippet of Billie Eilish's song Birds of a Feather from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The clip of the first episode also revealed a first look at Joe Locke's Charlie and Kit Connor's Nick, who will be returning along with many of the main cast.

But there's also a crop of new stars that will be joining the hit Netflix series for its third instalment with the likes of Hayley Atwell, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Bailey all joining the cast.

A couple of people who will be missing from season 3 include Sebastian Croft's Ben Hope and Olivia Colman's Sarah, Nick's mother. Previously speaking about not being able to do season 3, Colman told Forbes: "I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that."

"I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of," she said.

As for what will unfold in season 3, the official synopsis reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

We also do know that the series is set to tackle some "dark subjects", according to series star Corinna Brown, who plays Tara Jones.

Previously chatting to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards, Brown teased: "It goes into some dark subjects, so subjects that are real, very real, and very hard."

She continued: "And it sheds light on how friends, families [and] partners can help each other get through those.

"So, I think... it's still Heartstopper, but yeah, it's touching on some other topics, which I think in the same breath will help everybody learn how to deal with things as well."

Heartstopper season 3 will stream on Netflix from 3rd October 2024, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.