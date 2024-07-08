Helen Behan (The Virtues) and Jordan Kouamé (Scoop) will be reprising their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU), who are once again tasked with getting to the bottom of the case at hand.

But the Malpractice season 2 cast is also full of familiar faces to the world of TV, with the likes of Selin Hizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Zoë Telford (The Lazarus Project), Hannah McClean (Blue Lights), Seraphina Beh (Top Boy) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty) all set to star.

While we don't yet have any details over their characters and where they slot into the drama, if season 1 was anything to go by, we can anticipate plenty of twists and chilling turns as the drama from this hospital begins to unfold.

Filming on season 2 kicks off in Belfast today and, according to the official series synopsis, we will follow Dr Ford, whose "personal life is a mess, and his colleagues might find him arrogant, but he appears committed to his vulnerable patients".

It continues: "So when he finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a floridly psychotic woman during a busy on-call shift, no one could predict the terrible consequences.

"As George and Norma uncover a hospital seemingly at war with itself, to what lengths will James go to preserve his position? Is he a doctor with a God complex or the victim of wider problems?"

The first season of the thriller certainly paved the way for the second season, following the case of Niamh Algar's Dr Lucinda Edwards, who was at the centre of an MIU investigation after the death of one of her patients.

Season 2 is written and created by Grace Ofori-Attah (Grace Under Pressure, In The Long Run) who will also serve as executive producer alongside Simon Heath, known for his work on shows including Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Gathering.

Also serving as executive producers for Malpractice season 2 are Roderick Seligman and Emma Luffingham (Showtrial, Karen Pirie) for World Productions.

The first season achieved some pretty impressive stats, going on to become the most-watched launch episode of a new drama on ITV1 in 2023 with 6.7 million viewers based on a 28-day viewing.

CEO of World Productions, Simon Heath, commented: “Grace has delved even deeper into her personal history as a Consultant Psychiatrist to deliver both a brilliant thriller and timely look at a critical area of the NHS. Her great writing has once again attracted a stellar cast to join Helen and Jordan to tell this new story.”

Executive Producer and writer, Grace Ofori-Attah, commented: “I’m thrilled to be bringing back a second series of Malpractice. This time, I’m excited to be delving into the world of Psychiatry, my medical specialty, with an incredible cast led by Tom Hughes, and fantastic crew led by Anthony Philipson. I can’t wait to get started.”

Malpractice season 2 will air on ITV1 in the future and season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.