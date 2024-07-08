Well, it's now been revealed that Brassic and The Split star Damien Molony will be helming the new series as beloved sleuth Jim, while further casting has also been announced and includes the likes of Zoë Wanamaker (Shadow and Bone) and Philip Glenister (Steeltown Murders).

Of course, TV fans will know Irish actor Molony from his roles in the aforementioned series, but he has also starred in Being Human, Ripper Street and Derry Girls.

On the announcement of his role in Bergerac, Molony said: "I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac. John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character. I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey."

More like this

Damien Molony and Zoe Wanamaker at the Bergerac read-through. UKTV

A couple of slight differences to the original series include the inclusion of the character Charlie Hungerford, Jim’s mother-in-law, as well as the format of the series itself. Fans of the original series will know that each episode presented a brand new case but this time round, in the reimagined series, one character-led murder mystery will span all six episodes.

Wanamaker will star as Charlie Hungerford while Glenister is Arthur Wakefield, Pippa Haywood (Green Wing) is Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) is Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar (Unforgotten) is Uma Dalal and Celine Arden (Us or Them) is Kara.

According to the synopsis for the new six-parter: "Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death. His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

"With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case."

Read more:

This new series is written by Toby Whithouse – who most recently brought us The Red King – as well as Brian Fillis (Trust), Catherine Tregenna (The One That Got Away) and Polly Buckle (Love Rat).

It wouldn't quite be a series of Bergerac without the beautiful backdrop of Jersey and so, the new series will kick off shooting on location this summer on the Channel Island of Jersey, as well as around the UK.

Working with Visit Jersey on the series, Tricia Warwick, chief executive of Visit Jersey, said: “For many, the words 'Jersey' and 'Bergerac' are synonymous, and we are delighted for the iconic TV series to return to our island’s beautiful shores for filming this summer.

"The modern re-imagining of Bergerac presents an opportunity to celebrate the show’s legacy in Jersey, whilst reaching a new generation of fans who will be eager to ‘set jet’ to the featured locations. We look forward to working with UKTV, Banijay UK, and BlackLight TV to showcase Jersey's unique charm and picturesque landscapes through the lens of this beloved show in a fresh, contemporary way.”

Similarly, Jersey-based Westward Studios is on board for the project, with executive producer Brian Constantine saying: "We are absolutely thrilled by today’s cast announcement, having such an incredibly talented team of actors, combined with the world-class writing of Toby Whithouse, is a real boost.

"This project has been many years in the making, and now all that hard work is coming to fruition. Westward Studios is very honoured to be part of it. This fantastic collaboration will undoubtedly do Jersey proud."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bergerac will air on free to air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.