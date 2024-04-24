But as she digs deeper into the investigation, she comes to suspect that the town's past devotion to a pagan God called the Red King could have some ties to everything.

Aside from Mohindra, the cast of The Red King is packed full of familiar faces to our TV screens like Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Van Der Valk's Marc Warren and The Cuckoo's Jill Halfpenny.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Red King.

The Red King cast: Full list of characters and actors in Alibi drama

The full list of The Red King cast is below, but scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you may have seen the actors before.

Anjli Mohindra as Grace Narayan

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Heather Nancarrow

Marc Warren as Dr Ian Prideaux

Jill Halfpenny as Ann Fletcher

Mark Lewis Jones as Gruffudd Prosser

James Bamford as Owen Parry

Sam Swainsbury as Father Douglas Carrisford

Lu Corfield as Lowri Bain

Oliver Ryan as Mihangel Pugh

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Winter Bain

Tuyen Do as Minh Prosser

Lloyd Meredith as Eric Crowther

Dylan Jones as Alun Crowther

Rosie Sheehy as Elan Parry

Lauren Morais as Lucy

Aled Ap Steffan as Silas

Anjli Mohindra plays Grace Narayan

Anjli Mohindra as Grace Narayan in The Red King. Alibi

Who is Grace Narayan? Grace is a police officer that does things by the book, and after reporting two officers at her previous station in Northumbria, is sent on a 'punishment posting' in St Jory in Wales. Because being sent away is done as a punishment, she's determined to succeed on the island, but is met with hostility when she tries to investigate the case of a missing local boy.

Where have I seen Anjli Mohindra before? Mohindra has most recently been seen on our screens in The Lazarus Project, but is known for her roles in The Sarah Jane Adventures, Bodyguard, Vigil and Dark Heart. She has also starred in The Suspect, The Peripheral and is set to star in Prime Video's Fear alongside Martin Compston.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Heather Nancarrow

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Heather Nancarrow in The Red King. UKTV/Alibi

Who is Lady Heather Nancarrow? Heather presides over everything in St Jory and has been managed by the Nancarrow family for generations. Her grandfather lived in St Jory but was affected by Huntington's disease, which led to "delusions about religion and making the islanders follow the religion he wanted," Andoh explains, the religion being the True Way.

Where have I seen Adjoa Andoh before? Andoh is no stranger to playing a Lady as she also stars as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She is known for her past roles in Casualty, EastEnders, Doctor Who and Invictus, as well as MI High, Law & Order: UK and lending her voice to Mog's Christmas.

Marc Warren plays Dr Ian Prideaux

Marc Warren as Dr Ian Prideaux in The Red King. Alibi/UKTV

Who is Dr Ian Prideaux? The local doctor on the island, Ian is also known as a drunk and regularly quells the sorrows of his missing son Cai with alcohol.

Where have I seen Marc Warren before? Warren is known for a variety of British TV roles over the years including Hustle, Mad Dogs and Van Der Valk, as well as Big Boys, The Vice, The Musketeers and Harlan Coben's Safe.

Jill Halfpenny plays Ann Fletcher

Jill Halfpenny as Ann Fletcher in The Red King. UKTV/Alibi

Who is Ann Fletcher? Ann is a Detective Chief Inspector and is sent to St Jory to investigate a missing body found on the island. She also knows why Grace has been sent to St Jory, so doesn't take very well to her.

Where have I seen Jill Halfpenny before? Halfpenny first rose to fame in Byker Grove and went on to have defining roles in Coronation Street and EastEnders. Most recently, Halfpenny has starred in The Cuckoo and The Long Shadow, but has also had roles in The Drowning, Everything I Know About Love and Liar.

Mark Lewis Jones plays Gruffudd Prosser

Mark Lewis Jones as Gruffudd Prosser in The Red King. Alibi/UKTV

Who is Gruffudd Prosser? Gruffudd is a retired policeman in St Jory and was in the role for a very long time, so doesn't exactly welcome Grace with open arms and feels as though she's overstepping. He's also married to Minh, a woman that he met online.

Where have I seen Mark Lewis Jones before? Jones has had many roles over the years but has more recently starred in Baby Reindeer and Men Up. He is known for his roles in 55 Degrees North, Gangs of London, Outlander and Keeping Faith.

James Bamford plays Owen Parry

James Bamford as Owen Parry in The Red King. UKTV/Alibi

Who is Owen Parry? Owen is a junior police officer at the station in St Jory and doesn't know how to respond to Grace's new way of working. He's loyal to his old boss Gruffudd and is a young father and husband who doesn't spend as much time at home as he probably should.

Where have I seen James Bamford before? Bamford has starred in BBC's Showtrial and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Sam Swainsbury plays Father Douglas Carrisford

Sam Swainsbury as Father Douglas Carrisford in The Red King. Alibi/UKTV

Who is Father Douglas Carrisford? Father Douglas is the local vicar in St Jory who cares for the close-knit community.

Where have I seen Sam Swainsbury before? Swainsbury has starred in Mum, Hullraisers, Ruby Speaking and Hanna.

Lu Corfield plays Lowri Bain

Lu Corfield as Lowri Bain in The Red King. UKTV/Alibi

Who is Lowri Bain? Lowri is the local pub landlord and puts up Grace in her B&B when she arrives on the island. She knows everyone and tries to make Grace feel included among the locals.

Where have I seen Lu Corfield before? Corfield is known for her roles in Doctors, Last Tango in Halifax, In My Skin and Clink. She has also appeared in Call the Midwife, Silent Witness and Game of Thrones.

The Red King premieres on Wednesday 24th April at 9pm on Alibi, with all episodes available to stream on Sky, Virgin and NOW.

