The film also includes a theme song, As Long as I Belong, which has been composed by David Arnold with lyrics by Don Black, and is performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

But who else stars in the film and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Mog's Christmas.

Mog's Christmas cast: Full list of actors and characters in Channel 4 film

Here are the main cast members and characters in Mog's Christmas. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Adjoa Andoh as Narrator

Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas

Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas

Amelie Law as Debbie

Teddy Skelton as Nicky

Miriam Margolyes as one of the Aunts

Maggie Steed as one of the Aunts

Zawe Ashton as Mrs Gaynor

Charlie Higson as the Jolly Uncle

Gareth Berliner as the Chestnut Seller

Tacy Kneale as Mog

Adjoa Andoh plays Narrator

Adjoa Andoh as Narrator for Mog's Christmas. Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Narrator? Andoh narrates the film.

Where have I seen Adjoa Andoh? Andoh is best-known for her roles in Bridgerton and its spin-off Queen Charlotte, Doctor Who and Casualty. She has also appeared in Law & Order: UK, Broadchurch, Line of Duty, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and last year's Julia Donaldson animation, The Smeds and the Smoos.

Claire Foy plays Mrs Thomas

Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas in Mog's Christmas. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Mrs Thomas? Mrs Thomas is the mother of Mog's family.

Where have I seen Claire Foy? Foy is best-known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but has also appeared in series including Wolf Hall and Upstairs Downstairs, and films such as The Lady in the Van, Breathe, First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Women Talking. She will soon be seen in the film All of Us Strangers.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Mr Thomas

Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas in Mog's Christmas. Jun Sato/WireImage/Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Narrator? Mr Thomas is the father of Mog's family.

Where have I seen Benedict Cumberbatch? Cumberbatch is best-known for playing the title roles in both Sherlock and the Doctor Strange film series, and has also had major roles in series such as Patrick Melrose and Good Omens.

His film roles have included The Hobbit series, Four Lions, War Horse, Star Trek Into Darkness, 12 Years a Slave, The Imitation Game, 1917, The Courier, The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Amelie Law plays Debbie

Amelie Law as Debbie in Mog's Christmas. Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Debbie? Debbie is the daughter of Mog's family.

Where have I seen Amelie Law? Mog's Christmas is Law's first role.

Teddy Skelton plays Nicky

Teddy Skelton as Nicky in Mog's Christmas Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Nicky? Nicky is the son of Mog's family.

Where have I seen Teddy Skelton? Mog's Christmas is Skelton's first role.

Miriam Margolyes plays one of the Aunts

Miriam Margolyes as one of the Aunts in Mog's Christmas David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who are the Aunts? The Aunts are relatives of the Thomas family who visit for Christmas.

Where have I seen Miriam Margolyes? Margolyes is known for her major roles in films including Little Shop of Horrors, The Age of Innocence, Babe, James and the Giant Peach, Romeo + Juliet, Mulan, Magnolia, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Happy Feet.

She has also had roles in series including Blackadder, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Merlin, Doc Martin and Call the Midwife, and recently voiced The Meep in Doctor Who.

Maggie Steed plays one of the Aunts

Maggie Steed as one of the Aunts in Mog's Christmas. Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Narrator? The Aunts are relatives of the Thomas family who visit for Christmas.

Where have I seen Maggie Steed? On the big screen, Steed has been seen in Florence Foster Jenkins, Transformers: The Last Knight, Paddington 2 and both Fisherman's Friends films. On TV, she has been in series such as EastEnders, Chewing Gum and Ten Percent.

Charlie Higson plays the Jolly Uncle

Charlie Higson as the Jolly Uncle. Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is the Jolly Uncle? The Jolly Uncle is a relative of the Thomas family who visits for Christmas.

Where have I seen Charlie Higson? Higson is an actor, comedian and author who is known for writing the Young Bond series. He has also notably had roles in series including The Fast Show, Jekyll and Hyde, Broadchurch and Grantchester.

Zawe Ashton plays Mrs Gaynor

Zawe Ashton as Mrs Gaynor in Mog's Christmas. Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Mrs Gaynor? Mrs Gaynor is a neighbour of the Thomas family, who has a baby.

Where have I seen Zawe Ashton? Ashton is best-known for her roles in series such as Fresh Meat, Doctor Who and The Handmaid's Tale, as well as in films including The Marvels and Velvet Buzzsaw.

Gareth Berliner plays the Chestnut Seller

Gareth Berliner. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Lupus Films

Who is the Chestnut Seller? The Thomas family visit a chestnut seller on Christmas Eve.

Where have I seen Gareth Berliner? Berliner is a comedian and actor who has appeared in series such as Coronation Street, Doctor Who, EastEnders and The Essex Serpent.

Tacy Kneale plays Mog

Tacy Kneale as Mog in Mog's Christmas. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Lupus Films/Channel 4/Lupus Films/Tabby Tales/HarperCollins Children’s Books/Universal Pictures Content Group

Who is Mog? Mog is the cat at the centre of the film's story. Kneale provides Mog's purrs and meows.

Where have I seen Tacy Kneale? Kneale is Judith Kerr’s daughter. She has previously appeared in series including Casualty and A Perfect Hero, and worked behind-the-scenes on the Harry Potter film series.

Mog's Christmas will air at 7:45pm on Christmas Eve on Channel 4. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

