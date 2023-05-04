However, the beginning and middle of their journey wasn't explored in Bridgerton, meaning this new series makes for a fascinating viewing experience that captures the extreme highs and lows of their union.

Before Netflix 's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrived on our screens, we already knew that Charlotte and George's tale does not have a happy ending.

Looking ahead, Netflix could choose to leave it here with just one season of Queen Charlotte. With a third season of Bridgerton on the way, there's plenty more to come from the ton – but if enough people tune in to this new drama, a second instalment is likely.

Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Queen Charlotte season 2.

Has Queen Charlotte been renewed for season 2?

There's no word yet from Netflix on the show's future. However, watch this space for updates.

If a second season does get the green light, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until spring 2024 at least.

Queen Charlotte season 2 cast: who's returning?

We'd expect the following to all return for season 2:

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel as mature Queen Charlotte

Corey Mylchreest as young King George III

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury

Adjoa Andoh as mature Lady Agatha Danbury

Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Hugh Sachs as mature Brimsley

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Countess Bridgerton

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Kier Charles as Lord Ledger

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger

James Fleet as mature King George III

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt

Peyvand Sadeghian as Coral

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix

There's also Charlotte and George's many children and George's doctor Monro (Rob Maloney), plus Dame Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Queen Charlotte season 2 plot: what will happen?

If season 2 does go ahead, expect plenty more heartbreak in season 2 as George's condition continues to worsen, with Charlotte doing her best to support him but ultimately unable to save him.

With the king's mental faculties continuing to wane, the monarch's place at the helm of society remains at risk, with Charlotte forced to buck tradition and take on greater responsibilities herself as he remains behind closed doors – which will go down like a lead balloon with Lord Bute and co.

We know from the later timeline that Charlotte succeeds in keeping their power intact, but how that unfolds could be the subject of the follow-up.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix

Alternatively, showrunner Shonda Rhimes could choose to focus on a different "Bridgerton story", and there's certainly no shortage of characters to choose from.

Queen Charlotte season 2 trailer: when can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If confirmed, a teaser should arrive around two months before the release date, with the official trailer arriving around one month before.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.