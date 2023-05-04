The new Netflix series is not only a prequel exploring the backstory of one of the series' most beloved characters, but it also boasts a brilliant cast packed with newcomer talent and Bridgerton favourites.

The time is finally here for Bridgerton-related pandemonium to grip us all with the arrival of delightful new series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story .

Golda Rosheuvel of course returns as Queen Charlotte, with fan favourite characters Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) making appearances in this series too. But the cast is led by the dynamic duo of India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as the younger versions of Queen Charlotte and King George III.

The new series follows the tale of Charlotte as she goes from naive teenager to powerful monarch, but focuses on how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked a great love story and great societal shift.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix series

Below is the full list of characters in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, with some faces recognisable from Bridgerton and many of the cast being new faces for the prequel.

As you can see, many of the princes and princesses (Queen Charlotte's children) are introduced in this series, with the Queen concerned with the prospect of a suitable heir. Elsewhere, we have the younger versions of some of the most beloved characters in Bridgerton and many more.

Scroll further for a breakdown of the main ensemble's profiles and where you've seen the actors before.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Who is Queen Charlotte? The formidable, elegant and no-nonsense queen returns for this prequel series in some clever crossover to Bridgerton. We get glimpses of the queen as she is struggling to juggle family life and duty, reflecting on her own love story with George as she does so. She wants one of her many children to produce an heir, but will she get one?

Where have I seen Golda Rosheuvel before? Rosheuvel is known for her multiple roles both on stage and on screen, she has appeared in popular British dramas like Luther, Eastenders and Death in Paradise while also starring in feature films Lady Macbeth and Dune. But of course many will know her for her series regular role in Bridgerton, a role she's held since the series' inception back in 2020.

India Amarteifio plays young Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix

Who is young Queen Charlotte? The young queen is pretty much like any teenage girl: she's opinionated, sarcastic and hilarious in equal measure. She doesn't quite understand why she's being told to marry a man who she's never met but would do anything for her older brother, who raised her after the death of their parents. She comes from the small German town of Mecklenburg-Strelitz but how will she fare as the new Queen consort of Great Britain and Ireland?

Where have I seen India Amarteifio before? While this may be Amarteifio's first major leading TV role, she has starred in multiple well-known dramas. She featured in season 4 of Line of Duty as Roz Huntley's (Thandiwe Newton) daughter Sophie, in the Doctor Who season 9 episode The Magician's Apprentice and in Sky crime drama The Tunnel. More recently, she has starred in 2019 film Military Wives and in the 2022 sci-fi series The Midwich Cuckoos.

Corey Mylchreest plays young King George III

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Corey Mylchreest as Young King George. Netflix

Who is young King George III? When we meet the young king, he has recently inherited the throne. His somewhat overbearing mother has arranged his marriage to Charlotte, which has been deemed "the great experiment" but is ultimately a politically advantageous personal union for both Great Britain and Germany. Even so, it's clear that the king and queen have undying love for each other but will other aspects of their lives get in their way?

Where have I seen Corey Mylchreest before? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is Mylchreest's first major TV role, but the actor has starred in various Shakespeare productions throughout his time at iconic British acting school RADA. He has also starred in Netflix's Sandman and short film Mars.

James Fleet plays King George III

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: James Fleet as King George. Netflix

Who is King George III? While Bridgerton fans obviously know King George for being Queen Charlotte's husband and the reigning king, he has remained a somewhat mysterious character throughout the two seasons of the original series. While the shows may be fictional, King George III was a real monarch who, at the time of his death, was the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch.

Where have I seen James Fleet before? Fleet is a well-known actor who is perhaps best known for his roles in iconic British romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Vicar of Dibley. He has also starred in Outlander, Unforgotten, Belgravia and stars in ITV's latest period drama, Tom Jones.

Michelle Fairley plays Dowager Princess Augusta

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. Netflix

Who is Dowager Princess Augusta? King George's mother, Princess Augusta is a woman to be reckoned with. She regularly holds court and calls the shots when it comes to her son, including picking out a suitable bride for her beloved. But will she take a step back now that Charlotte has arrived to marry George?

Where have I seen Michelle Fairley before? Fairley is perhaps best known for her role as Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones but more recently, has starred in Sky's Gangs of London as Marian Wallace. She has also had roles in The Feed, 24: Live Another Day, The White Princess and Suits.

Arsema Thomas plays young Agatha Danbury

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury Netflix

Who is young Agatha Danbury? The young Agatha Danbury is someone who is quite unlike the older version of the character that fans know and love in Bridgerton. Her younger self is stuck in an arranged marriage with a much older man, but she is soon caught up in the new world of aristocracy that comes when Charlotte is appointed as queen, being also an important friend of Charlotte's in the process.

Where have I seen Arsema Thomas before? The American actress is making her major TV role debut in Queen Charlotte but has also starred in 2021 TV series One Touch and 2022 feature film Redeeming Love.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Agatha Danbury

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Nick Wall/Netflix

Who is Lady Agatha Danbury? Lady Danbury is one of the high society flyers that has appeared throughout the two seasons of Bridgerton. She was the honorary to Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset but in this series, we see how she's dealing with life currently and the secrets she may have holding for quite some time.

Where have I seen Adjoa Andoh before? Andoh has starred in Doctor Who as Francine Jones, but has had many starring and feature roles in her time as a stage, screen and film actress. She has also starred in Law & Order: UK, Line of Duty, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and The Witcher, to name a few.

Ruth Gemmell plays Violet, Dowager Countess Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton. Netflix

Who is Violet, Dowager Countess Bridgerton? Violet Bridgerton is the loveable, doting matriarch of the Bridgerton clan. She's always urged her children to follow their search for love, as she did in her relationship with Edmund until his death. In this series, we see how Violet, as well as her friends Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte, are struggling with a sense of companionship.

Where have I seen Ruth Gemmell before? Gemmell may have played the role of Violet since 2020 but she has starred in various theatre productions and shows like Silent Witness, Tracy Beaker's Movie of Me, Eastenders, Utopia, Penny Dreadful and more recently, My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger. Netflix

Who is young Violet Ledger? Before she was Violet Bridgerton, the optimistic teen was Violet Ledger who was curious, close to her father and unknowing of the way high society was set up. She's on the cusp of her own debut into society but is the hopeful, doe-eyed woman we know her to be later in the original series.

Where have I seen Connie Jenkins-Greig before? The young actress has starred in Mr Selfridge and The Take Down, as well as various short films and video games as a voice actor.

Kier Charles as Lord Ledger

Who is Lord Ledger? Violet's father, Lord Ledger is friendly and amiable and may be a Lord, but isn't an archetypal figure of high society. Instead, he spends his time trying to educate his daughter about life and making sure they have good experiences together. But he is also hiding a secret of his own, that is revealed later in the series.

Where have I seen Kier Charles before? Charles has starred in many dramas throughout his career including The Salisbury Poisonings, Quiz, Flesh and Blood, Shadow and Bone and Death in Paradise, to name a few.

Katie Brayben plays Lady Vivian Ledger

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger. Netflix

Who is Lady Vivian Ledger? Lord Ledger's wife and Violet's mother, Lady Vivian is the classic kind of woman who cares what others thinks and is rather narrow-minded, leading to Violet to have a much closer relationship with her father.

Where have I seen Katie Brayben before? The actress, singer and musician has starred in multiple West End productions like Mamma Mia!, Tammy Faye, Girl from the North Country as well as TV shows like Doctor Who and King Charles III.

Tunji Kasim plays Adolphus

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Tunji Kasim as Adolphus. Netflix

Who is Adolphus? Adolphus is Charlotte's older brother, who has agreed to his sister's arranged marriage for the benefit of their German province. Due to the fact that the siblings have had to grow up together, Adolphus is almost like Charlotte's father figure and only wants the best for her.

Where have I seen Tunji Kasim? The Scottish actor is perhaps best known for his role as Ned Nickerson in Nancy Drew but he has performed in countless Shakespeare theatre productions throughout his career, as well as starring in The Good Liar, Shetland and Nearly Famous.

Sam Clemmett plays young Brimsley

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley. Netflix

Who is young Brimsley? Brimsley is the Queen's right hand man and we follow his early story in this series as a young man tasked with ensuring the Queen is catered for and looked after. The role of the older Brimsley is played by Hugh Sachs.

Where have I seen Sam Clemmett before? Clemmett is best known for playing Albus Potter in the west end play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a role he continued in their Broadway run. As well as starring in films like Cherry and The War Below, Clemmett has also guest starred in British dramas like Holby City, Doctors, Foyle's War and The Musketeers.

Freddie Dennis plays Reynolds

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. Netflix

Who is Reynolds? Reynolds is to the king what Brimsley is to the queen. He's equally as no-nonsense but is also tasked with making sure that the king's secret doesn't get made public, or even gets back to his wife. It's a difficult job but is one that Reynolds obviously takes very seriously.

Where have I seen Freddie Dennis before? Dennis has also starred in HBO's The Nevers.

Cyril Nri plays Lord Danbury

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Netflix

Who is Lord Danbury? Because we know Lady Danbury to be a widow, it may come as a surprise to viewers to see her married to an older man. Lord Danbury is much older than Agatha, but is oblivious to the fact they're in a loveless marriage.

Where have I seen Cyril Nri before? Many will likely recognise Nri for his role as Superintendent Adam Okaro in long-running police drama, The Bill. More recently, he has guest starred in Devils, The ABC Murders, Holier Than Thou and The Power.

Rob Maloney plays Doctor Monro

Who is Doctor Monro? Doctor Monro may be a qualified medical professional but his means of medicine leave much in the air of medical ethics. He is tasked with helping the king in his course of treatment.

Where have I seen Rob Maloney before? Maloney has appeared in some of Britain's most beloved shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Casualty.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will land on Netflix on Thursday 4th May 2023. Meanwhile, Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

