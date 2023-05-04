But there are also some names you'll be unfamiliar with, one potentially being Corey Mylchreest, the actor who plays the head of state.

A number of familiar faces from Netflix 's Bridgerton also feature in its spin-off Queen Charlotte , which charts the titular royal's ascent to the throne and her strained marriage to King George.

Read on for everything you need to know about the newcomer.

Who is Corey Mylchreest?

Mylchreest plays young King George in Netflix's Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte.

He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 2017-2020.

How old is Corey Mylchreest?

He's around 24 or 25 years old.

What nationality is Corey Mylchreest?

Mylchreest is British. He was born in London.

What has Corey Mylchreest previously starred in?

This is his first official leading role.

Prior to Queen Charlotte, he appeared briefly in a single episode of Netflix's The Sandman starring Tom Sturridge. He played Adonis in episode 1.

What has Corey Mylchreest said about Queen Charlotte?

Speaking about his character King George, Mylchreest said (via Esquire Philippines): "I think he is criminally misunderstood and misrepresented [in the history books]. He was so much more than a madman [which is how he was often viewed and spoken about] and tried his whole life to do right by himself, by his family, by his people.

"He really wanted to do the best for everyone involved, and he wasn't the most intelligent person but he was really dedicated to trying. I have such a deep love for him."

When asked by Harpers Bazaar what he enjoyed most about working on the series, the actor said: "The brilliant characters and superb writing. We got to play brilliant characters, and in terms of the scope of the character, we got to explore everything on the human spectrum. It's a privilege.

"But I'd have to say the best thing about working on a series like this is the people. From the crew to the cast, there was so much passion, love, and friendship among everyone."

Is Corey Mylchreest on Instagram?

Yes, he is! You can follow him at @coreymylchreest.

Is Corey Mylchreest on Twitter?

No, Mylchreest doesn't have a Twitter account – not a visible one, anyway.

