Netflix 's latest hit Bridgerton series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story may have just landed, but it's only a short matter of time before fans tear their way through all six episodes.

The new drama explores the life of Queen Charlotte before we knew her to be the formidable and mysterious royal that we see in Bridgerton. The show stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as a young Charlotte and King George, who are married soon after meeting each other for the first time.

Over the course of the series, we see how the pair have an undeniable love for one another but must battle against societal attitudes and personal issues of their own, making for an emotional rollercoaster of a show.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ending explained – what happens to the royal couple?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Nick Wall/Netflix

In the final episode, George returns to Kew – and a pregnant Charlotte goes with him, against the orders of those around her – and has dismissed his doctor. Once there, George tries to order Charlotte to go back to Buckingham House but she states that she will remain by his side. It is then that she realises that George keeps away from her in order to protect her, but does love her.

In an emotional scene, he finally reveals that he is in love with her in a powerful admission about his secret "madness" and the burden he carries with it. The pair state that they can do things together going forward, now that Charlotte knows about his illness.

Charlotte thinks that because she now lives with George at Kew, he is better and will stay the way he is. But Reynolds is apprehensive, as he has born witness to the King's changing moods. In a touching bathtub scene, Reynolds and Brimsley talk about their future together, dreaming of marriage and miracles – but of course, we know that in the present Bridgerton era of the show, Brimsley isn't married and is devoted to caring for the Queen and King.

More like this

Princess Augusta goes to Kew ordering Queen Charlotte to see her son, but Charlotte stands firm. Augusta states that George must face parliament as rumours continue to swirl and if Charlotte is to take charge of George going forward, she has to get George back to Buckingham House. Charlotte succeeds in being able to do so, with George understandably growing nervous.

At their time there, Charlotte gives birth and later in their stay, George has to prepare to deliver his anticipated speech to parliament. Although he appears fine to his wife, once he has arrived by himself at parliament, he is unable to get out of his carriage.

Back at the palace, Reynolds raises his voice to the Queen, stating that George is not fine and her desire for him to be better is simply a hope. Charlotte then finds George lying underneath their bed, where he emotionally explains that he'd understand if Charlotte wanted to leave him. Instead, the pair appear stronger than ever and throw a ball to mark the arrival of the young prince.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The occasion is the first time George has been seen in public for quite some time and although he is nervous, the royal couple dance and introduce their ball. The King is in a good mood and an even better one when Charlotte makes the subtle announcement that she is pregnant again.

In the more present Bridgerton era of the series, Queen Charlotte isn't getting along with her children at all, annoyed at the fact that none of them have produced an heir.

Queen Charlotte's children confront her about the pressure she's putting on them and state that their happiness has never been something she has thought of. She explains the amount of sacrifices she has made, but her son tells her that she has simply been a Queen and not their mother. She later refers to them all as "ungrateful" but Brimsley tells her that she cares only for the King, not her children.

Later in the episode, Queen Charlotte is finally given what she wants and is told by her son Edward and his wife Victoria that she is pregnant, thereby providing Queen Charlotte the heir she's been after.

Charlotte goes to tell George the good news at his separate living quarters but when she arrives, he is speaking to himself and drawing on the wall. Charlotte knows how to speak to him and climbs under the bed where he immediately recognises her. She tells him the good news of Edward's heir and George holds her hand, thanking her and kissing her. For a moment, George seems cognisant with the pair sharing a joke about "going over the wall" as Charlotte attempted to do in episode 1. The series ends with both the younger and older versions of their characters thanking each other.

What happens with Lady Bridgerton and Lady Danbury?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Nick Wall/Netflix

The romance between Lady Danbury and Lord Ledger was an unexpectedly sweet one, and in the final episode, Lady Violet Bridgerton finally finds out about it all these years later.

Lady Bridgerton finds a paper crown, one of the very ones that her father would make her as a young girl, on Lady Danbury's mantlepiece. She doesn't confront Lady Danbury about it initially but on their walk together, asks Agatha whether she ever wanted to marry again or "take a lover". "I wanted to feel alive," Lady Danbury admits. "I have loved and been loved and that is all I should say."

Lady Danbury then tells Violet about being involved with Queen Charlotte's brother, Prince Adolphus. We see how he wanted to court her and marry her but when the pair go on a walk, Agatha spys Lord Ledger and immediately makes excuses to leave. Adolphus later proposes to Agatha but at the ball, she admits that she can't marry anyone and doesn't want to be married again.

We know that there wasn't a big falling out between Lady Danbury and Lord Ledger, rather a quiet end to their relationship as Agatha thanked him for his kindness after her husband's passing – but they were unable to say what they truly wanted to as a young Violet was right there.

Charlotte confronts Agatha about refusing her brother's hand in marriage (as well as her meetings with Princess Augusta) but the pair sweep things under the carpet with a mutual understanding, especially seeing as the Princess Dowager was dangling the prospect of Agatha's son's title inheritance in front of her in exchange for intel on the Queen.

As we go back to the older Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton, Violet invites Agatha over for tea and lays out the hats her father made. It's in a bid to get Agatha to admit to their affair, but she remains tight-lipped. When Agatha turns around from looking at the hats, Violet is staring at her with a deadpan expression and the two knowingly gaze at each other. Agatha says that Violet should leave the hats where they are and the pair simply sit to have tea.

Queen Charlotte is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.