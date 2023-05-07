Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes has revealed there could be scope for a second season of the hit spin-off series Queen Charlotte .

The prequel – which arrived on Netflix on Thursday 4th May – has been billed as a Limited Series, but Rhimes explained during a recent interview that she wouldn't rule anything out when it came to the possibility of further seasons.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

While those comments are hardly confirmation that a second run is on the way, fans who have already been charmed by the debut season will no doubt be encouraged that more episodes are not completely off the table.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Nick Wall/Netflix

Meanwhile, there certainly seems to be a willingness from some of the show's main cast members to return for another outing, with lead India Amarteifio revealing that she "would absolutely love to do something in the realm again".

And Lady Agatha Danbury star Arsema Thomas also seems open to reprising her role in the future: "I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again."

