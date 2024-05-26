However, one show which we don't yet have any news on regarding its future is the spin-off Queen Charlotte, which continues to captivate fans to this day.

There was one mystery in particular from that show which grabbed viewers, and it wasn't related to the central love story between Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte and King George III, taking place long before his illness left him mostly bedridden.

Instead, it was the compelling story of their right hand men, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett/Hugh Sachs), who fans had previously gotten to know in the main series, and King George's right hand man Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), who they had not.

The pair's relationship mirrors that of the royals they serve, with Clemmett telling RadioTimes.com: "When Freddie [Dennis, who plays Reynolds] and I came on board to do the show, we knew that they had a queer relationship.

"But we didn't know to what extent and how their storyline was going to fit into the narrative, so it was exciting for us going into it."

The king's aid, however, still hasn't an appearance in Bridgerton, and the spin-off series didn't reveal his fate. So, what happened to Ryenolds? Clemmet weighed in on the character's fate.

What happened to Reynolds in Queen Charlotte?

Nick Wall/Netflix

"We're asking questions as well," he said. "Ever since we got the final episode through, we've been like, 'Where is he? What's happened? Is he okay?'

"I, for one, would love to know what happens. Freddie constantly jokes that he's having a nice lie down in the Maldives with a mojito, which is very well deserved."

Clemmett went on to say that regardless of Reynolds' fate, the pair "are absolutely still in love with each other," adding: "They're each other's soul mates. They mean the world to one another."

He referenced the ball scene in the finale when the older version of Brimsley recalls a touching scene between the couple.

"That desire to be together is played so beautifully in that unspoken moment when he was dancing on his own and he looks out longingly," said Clemmett. "It captures that wistful longing of their relationship so, so beautifully."

Clemmett also discussed why the connection between Brimsley and Reynolds is so powerful.

"First and foremost, their role within their lives is to serve," he said. "It's their duty to the king and the queen and I became fascinated when I came on board with this idea of what it means to serve someone else for your entire lifetime. I couldn't comprehend doing something like that. You have no agency of your own, they live underground. They are two isolated young men who seek solace in one another and have this almost emotional support system for each other."

He added: "The moments that they do have for themselves, which are very few and far between given their jobs, they only have each other. And to be able to dive into the more human side to these two characters, when they can step away from their duty, was one of my favourite parts of the job.

Queen Charlotte is available to stream now on Netflix. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 premieres on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1, 2 and 3 part 1 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

