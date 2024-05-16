Either way, Netflix has decided to split the season in two, following in the footsteps of other hits like Stranger Things and The Witcher.

Sadly, that means we won't get to see Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) on our screens for a little while.

Which is a shame, considering their budding romance is set to hit some obstacles fans will very much want to see resolved for the couple to get a much deserved happy ending.

But when exactly will they return?

When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 released on Netflix?

Bridgerton. Netflix

Well, the good news is that a release date for the remaining four episodes has been confirmed.

The not-s0-great news is that it's about a month away. That's right, Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will land on Netflix on Thursday 13th June 2024.

That means we have to wait a little bit to see how things turn out for Colin and Pen, and of course the rest of the sprawling Bridgerton cast.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premiered on Thursday 16th May 2024. Part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

