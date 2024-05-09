And original book fans, you're in luck, as some of the most anticipated scenes from Julia Quinn's Romancing Mr Bridgerton are set to play out on screen.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about some of the scenes book fans can look forward to in season 3, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed: "It’s hard to talk about that without giving spoilers away, but I’ll just say, the key scenes that fans are talking about constantly, there’s a reason they’re talking about them.

"And we were talking about those scenes in the writers' room, as well. We’re very keen to see them portrayed on screen."

More like this

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

So far, eagle-eyed fans have already spotted the much-anticipated mirror scene being teased in clips, as well as the steamy carriage scene in which Colin follows Penelope.

That's not to mention the book beat in which Colin cuts his hand and Penelope helps him bandage it up, sparking some major romantic energy.

From first-look images of the new season, it's clear fans will most certainly be getting that first aid scene, with the pair gazing into each other's eyes as Penelope tends to Colin's wound.

A major part of season 3 that many fans are waiting to also see unfold is just how Colin and Penelope's transformations will unfold, with the trailer and pictures so far giving us some insight into how the two wallflower characters are stepping into the limelight in a big way.

But while the teasers for the season so far have shown the pair looking very different to previous seasons, the series stars underline that their transformations really aren't just all about aesthetics.

Read more:

Also chatting to RadioTimes.com, Coughlan said of their makeovers: "I think the fun thing as well about their transformation is they both have this aesthetic transformation at the beginning, but then you realise they’re still the same Colin and Pen underneath, and the actual work needs to happen gradually.

"They grow themselves individually but also together, which is really, really beautiful."

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It continues: "But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the 'ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premieres on Thursday 16th May 2024, part 2 will then be released on Thursday 13th June. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.