The upcoming season will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), whose long-standing friendship ended up on the rocks after Penelope overheard Colin telling his friends he would never court her last season.

Words he'll rightly come to regret, judging by the trailer. Check it out below.

Despite Colin's rather harsh words, he seems determined to redeem himself by helping Penelope go from wallflower to belle of the ball.

More like this

Fans of Julia Quinn's novels may already have an inkling of what's in store for the pair, but they're bound to be surprised too, particularly with the addition of a new romantic rival.

Lord Debling, played by Sam Phillips, didn't feature in Romancing Mister Bridgerton - or any of the Bridgerton novels, for that matter. But the original character looks ready to sweep Penelope off her feet, and away from Colin's newfound feelings.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Colin is not the only Bridgerton Penelope ended last season at odds with. Best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) didn't much appreciate the discovery that Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown, and doesn't seem too pleased when she and Colin begin to grow closer.

Read more:

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the rest of the Bridgerton cast, which includes season 2's main couple Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), Bridgerton matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and the rest of the Bridgerton clan.

Had the Netflix adaptation followed the order of Quinn's novels, this season would've been second son Benedict's (Luke Thompson) turn to find love.

But it looks like Benedict will have to wait a little longer to follow in his siblings' footsteps and settle down.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.