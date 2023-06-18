At the global Netflix fan event, TUDUM, that's being hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, this Saturday 17th June, a slew of new Netflix content has been revealed. Never-before-seen footage, pictures, announcements and cast members aplenty have taken to the stage of the major event, drumming up further excitement for some of the streamer's favourites.

After what has felt like an incredibly long time waiting for any Bridgerton teasers, fans of the period drama can rest easy, as a brand new image of season 3 has now been unveiled.

As well as announcements about You, Emily In Paris, Lupin and 3 Body Problem, fans have also been going wild over the new images released of Bridgerton season 3.

That's right – our first glimpse of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton is here.

After the resounding success of prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, fans of the Shonda Rhimes period drama universe have been on tenterhooks to see whether we can expect any more news in regards to Bridgerton season 3.

While it had been previously known that filming on the season had wrapped after beginning back in July 2022, there is still no confirmed release date for season 3.

We do know that this season of Bridgerton will focus on Penelope and Colin, who are played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively.

The new series was officially green-lit back in April 2021 and will explore the budding relationship between Penelope and Colin.

Penelope will consider potential marriage suitors, which include Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), Lord Debling (Sam Philips) and Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), who have all joined the cast of season 3.

Her attempts to find a husband fail, but when Colin returns home from his summer, he’s disappointed to find that Penelope has turned against him and wants to win her friendship back. But when Colin offers to coach Penelope and help her find a suitor, he's forced to question whether his feelings for Penelope are strictly platonic after all.

Kate Sharma actress Simone Ashley previously appeared to suggest 'Polin' (Penelope and Colin) would be the primary relationship in the next season, after much speculation before it was announced.

"There will be a post-marriage 'Kanthony' story for sure," she told E! News. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out".

In addition, creator Chris Van Dusen previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that the show isn't strictly sticking to the events of the book.

"It's not a given that we're following the order of the books and I think whatever we do in season 3 and whatever sibling we're focused on still remains to be seen," he said.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

