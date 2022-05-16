Bridgerton confirms Penelope and Colin as lead couple for season 3

However, that's about to change. While the third book in the series, An Offer from a Gentleman , told second son Benedict's story, it has now been confirmed that season 3 of the hit drama will follow Penelope and Colin's story.

Bridgerton has shown that it is unafraid to change aspects of the books for the Netflix adaptation, but it has so far followed a similar structure to the hit series of novels. Season 1 followed Daphne's story, while season 2 followed Anthony's story, just as book's one and two did respectively.

This means actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will take the lead in the new season, with Coughlan announcing the news on her Instagram.

She said: "Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story".

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin's romance was originally told in the fourth of Julia Quinn's novels, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. However, Coughlan confirmed to Netflix Tudum that the change was made after discussions between herself, Newton and incoming showrunner Jess Brownell.

Coughlan said: "I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it'. Jess has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Plans for Bridgerton season 3 would appear to be full steam ahead, with Francesca having been recast due to a scheduling conflict and Lady Danbury actor Adjoa Andoh telling RadioTimes.com that there will be a "new spin" for the next run of episodes.

Bridgerton season 3 will stream on Netflix, while seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

