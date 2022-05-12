Bridgerton season 3 recasts Francesca with Anatomy of a Scandal star
Ruby Stokes has had to leave the show due to a scheduling conflict.
When Bridgerton returns to our screens, there will be at least one casting change with the last two seasons, as we've now heard that Ruby Stokes won't be reprising her role as Francesca Bridgerton.
The actress, also known for appearing in the film Rocks, is taking the lead on another series for Netflix called Lockwood & Co, with scheduling conflicts meaning she's unable to return to the ton, according to Deadline.
Instead, Hannah Dodd, who has starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes and was most recently seen in Anatomy of a Scandal as a younger Sophie Whitehouse, will take over the role for season 3.
Francesca is the most reserved member of her chatty, extroverted family, making her a bit of a mystery. However, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, and her dry wit and pragmatism often draw attention when she least wants it.
She had a limited role in the first two seasons, yet is expected to take centre stage further down the line - the sixth Bridgerton book finds her as the central character, so we may well see things play out similarly on the TV show, which is currently adapting one book per season.
Francesca's recasting is not the only change we'll see going into season 3 - showrunner Chris Van Dusen has also stepped aside, being replaced by Jess Brownell.
Bridgerton season 3 will stream on Netflix, while seasons 1 and 2 are available now.
