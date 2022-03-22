Bridgerton showrunner reveals why he's stepping down after season 2

The television producer, who has previously worked on Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, was the showrunner for Netflix's Bridgerton for its first two seasons; however the streamer announced back in May that Jess Brownell would be taking over for season 3.

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen has opened up about stepping down as showrunner for season 3, explaining that it was "time for [him] to move on".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of Bridgerton's return, Van Dusen said that while he would no longer be the drama's showrunner, he would stay on as an executive producer.

"Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do," he said.

"You know, the fact that this show has become Netflix's biggest English language speaking series ever is something I'm incredibly proud of, and something I'll always be incredibly proud of.

"But at the end of the day, you know, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future."

Chris Van Dusen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images

He added that he'll be adapting Adam Silvera's young adult novel They Both Die at the End for TV, saying: "That is this lovely, beautiful, devastating but still uplifting book about a queer romance and I really wanted to dig in that world.

"It's something I've been chasing for a long time and I'm so excited to be working with the book's author and with eOne and yes – stay tuned."

Bridgerton was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 back in April last year, with the show expected to continue adapting Julia Quinn's book series of the same name.

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix, with the second season due to land on Friday 25th March 2022.

